CISA Selects Nozomi Networks as a Founding Partner in its New ICS Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced it is partnering with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to build a Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) for ICS. Publicly announced today at S4x22 in Miami, the JCDC-ICS will work with Industrial Control Systems (ICS) experts—security vendors, integrators, and distributors—to enhance public-private partnerships across critical infrastructure and within sectors working daily to fortify their operations.

“It’s an honor to get the call from CISA to help defend US critical infrastructure,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and CPO Andrea Carcano. “For nearly a decade Nozomi Networks and our advanced solutions for ICS cybersecurity have helped secure the top oil and gas operators, electric utilities and other critical infrastructure providers in the US and around the world. We look forward to applying our global experience and top technical expertise to strengthen the collective defense of our nation’s most critical infrastructure.”

“Cyber threats to the systems that control and operate the critical infrastructure we rely on every day are among our greatest challenges,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “As the destruction or corruption of these control systems could cause grave harm, ensuring their security and resilience must be a collective effort that taps into the innovation, expertise, and ingenuity of the ICS community. I’m excited to leverage our evolving JCDC platform to enable us to plan, exercise, and collaborate with industry leaders to drive down risk to the systems and networks we depend on so greatly as a nation.”

JCDC-ICS will build on the existing Collaborative platform by taking advantage of the knowledge, visibility, and capabilities of the ICS community to build plans around the protection and defense of control systems; inform U.S. government guidance on ICS/OT cybersecurity; and contribute to real time operational fusion across private and public partners in the ICS/OT space. More information about CISA’s work with the ICS community is available at www.cisa.gov/ics.

About the JCDC

At the direction of Congress, CISA established the JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. The JCDC combines the visibility, insight, and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about the JCDC here.

About CISA

As the nation’s cyber defense agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) leads the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to the digital and physical infrastructure Americans rely on every hour of every day. Visit CISA.gov for more information.

Visit CISA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

Press Contacts:

Jil Backstrom

jil.backstrom@nozominetworks.com - 303.913.1650

Follow the Nozomi Networks Blog

Follow @nozominetworks on Twitter

Visit and follow the Nozomi Networks Corporate Page on LinkedIn



