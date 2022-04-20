ATTO Technology Joins axle ai in Introducing Cutting Edge Media Management Solutions at NAB 2022

AMHERST, N.Y., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., the world’s premier provider of storage and network connectivity solutions, joins cloud software vendor axle ai in announcing for NAB Show 2022 the availability of high-performance media management solution bundles for 4K and 8K workflows. Available directly from axle ai and select resellers, the bundles feature ATTO ThunderLink® Thunderbolt™ Adapters, Apple Mac® Studios and axle ai’s hybrid cloud media management solutions.



These bundles represent a revolutionary new level of performance and integration for media teams who need to store, manage and repurpose large amounts of media content at the highest possible speeds. Best of all, these complete solutions plug directly into a wide range of SAN and NAS networking configurations, with no custom configuration required.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle ai, said, “With a return to on-premise and hybrid work, the performance of storage solutions for 4K and 8K video postproduction is more important than ever. We’re excited to be partnering with ATTO, a foundational leader in high-performance storage connectivity, and Apple to deliver the fastest possible storage solutions to address these needs.”

Tim Klein, President/CEO, ATTO Technology, said, “axle has been pioneering affordable media management for a decade now, and their new axledit hybrid cloud gives intensive editing teams a way to collaborate remotely that wasn’t possible before. We’re happy our high-performance, low-latency storage connectivity has been added to the mix so that postproduction can work at unprecedented speed.”

Pricing and Availability

Complete solution bundles that include axle ai 2022, Apple Mac Studio workstations, and ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt Fibre Channel or Ethernet Adapters are available immediately starting at $9,995. The base package includes a 10-core Apple Mac Studio, an ATTO ThunderLink 16Gb Fibre Channel adapter to plug into standard SAN environments, a two-user license of axle ai 2022, and a two-workflow license of axle connectr, as well as a half-day of remote installation support. Configurations that include a ThunderLink 32Gb Fibre Channel adapter, 20-core Mac Studio and/or expanded software licenses are available on request.

ABOUT ATTO

For 34 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

ABOUT axle ai, Inc.

Axle ai (http://www.axle ai) - We make media smarter. Axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 800 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.axle ai and http://www.connectr.ai.

