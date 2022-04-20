New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269254/?utm_source=GNW



Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Fuel Gaining Tractions in the Global Market Due to Wide Range of Applications



Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is a fuel that is used in many domestic appliances for cooking, heating, and hot water, and it can be found in our everyday lives. Because it is easily turned into a liquid, it is called liquefied gas. To convert LPG from a gaseous state to a liquid, all it takes is low pressure or refrigeration. LPG grows to 270 times its volume when converted to a gas. As a result, it’s only natural that LPG is stored and transported in a gas bottle as a liquid under pressure (e.g. propane tanks). By turingn on gas appliance and release some of the pressure in the gas bottle, LPG transforms back into gas vapour. LPG has a wide range of applications, with cylinders serving as an effective fuel carrier in the agricultural, recreation, hospitality, industrial, construction, sailing, and fishing industries, among others. LPG is a cost-effective and efficient way to heat off-grid houses because it can be used for cooking, central heating, and water heating.



LPG Demand Growth Shifts From Asia To Europe



Asia’s Petroleum gas (LPG) demand growth may slow this year as buyers baulk at record-high spot prices pushed even higher by Europe’s shift to super-chilled fuel amid the Ukraine crisis. High spot prices, which have been in place since late last year, have already hindered trading and are projected to stifle demand growth in Asia, the world’s largest consumer of the fuel, even as some countries face growing gas supply deficits as domestic production declines.



This comes as new LPG customers from Asia, like the Philippines and Vietnam, prepare to enter the market later this year. The LPG market has been evolving in an unfavourable way for purchasers, as supply are expected to be limited between 2021 and 2025, while demand is expected to go up following the pandemic. On the back of robust prices in Europe, Asia’s spot LPG benchmark price soared to a record $84.762 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), as importers seek global markets for LPG cargoes to replace Russian gas and LPG.



The Main Disadvantage Associated With The Usage Of LPG Is To Do With The Storage And Safety



The most significant disadvantage of using LPG has to do with storage and safety. LPG storage necessitates the use of extremely durable tanks and cylinders. To fit it into 274tines less area, the gas must be kept compressed. This may also be seen in the number of occasions when LPG cylinders have exploded, causing serious injuries and property damage. Due to the low vapour pressure of propane in colder climes or situations, there is a known problem with starting. This is known to happen when the temperature drops below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



