Demand for Global Smartwatch Market Size & Share Worth USD 97.52 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 21.5% Growth | Smartwatch Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report 2022-2028 | Opportunities and Challenges | Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Smartwatch Market By Product Type (Standalone, Extension, and Classic), By Operating System (iOS, Android, and Others), By Application (Sports, Personal Assistance, Medical, Wellness, and Others), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

What is the market for Smartwatches?

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Smartwatch Market size & share is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% from 2022 to 2028. In 2021, the global smartwatch market was worth USD 22.46 billion, and it is expected to exceed USD 97.52 billion by 2028.”

What is Smartwatch? How big is the smartwatch industry?

Market Overview:

A smartwatch is a wrist-worn digital device that provides atomic clock accuracy. It is linked to a smartphone and receives notifications for e-mails, texts, and incoming phone calls. It includes a number of apps that provide added features, like presenting weather updates, maps, and stock values. It is also capable of making phone calls and sending & receiving text messages. Its popularity is growing around the world because it includes fitness trackers and monitoring devices to help consumers track their health.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 22.46 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 97.52 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 21.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, Samsung Electronics, Pebble, Garmin, LG Electronics, Google Inc., ConnectDevice Ltd, Mobvoi Information Technology Company Ltd, Motorola, Fossil Group Inc, Qualcomm, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Apple Inc., Huami Corp, Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd, and Fitbit., among others Key Segment By Product Type, Operating System, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Global Smartwatch Market: Growth Factors

Technology penetration in healthcare infrastructure

One of the major factors determining market growth is the widespread adoption of smart connected devices. Furthermore, rising internet penetration and smartphone sales are having a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, growing health awareness among individuals as a result of the increasing occurrence of chronic and lifestyle illnesses is encouraging global demand for wireless fitness devices such as smartwatches. Smartwatches are linked to fitness apps that can provide detailed information about an individual's overall health and track their dietary health. Despite the fact that smartwatches have many features other than keeping time, they are expensive and out of reach for the average person. Furthermore, their battery life is limited, with these watches only lasting another day or two once fully charged.

Smartwatch Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global smartwatch market is segregated on the basis of product type, operating system, application, and region.

By product type, the market is divided into standalone, extension, and classic. Among these product lines, extension smartwatches have contributed the most revenue and will continue to do so in the years ahead. The increase in demand for this commodity can be attributed to the growth of well-equipped smartwatches, which are widely used for the augmentation of smart devices.

By operating system, the market is classified into iOS, Android, and others. Among all these operating systems, iOS-based smartwatches have the largest market share. By application, the market is divided into sports, personal assistance, medical, wellness, and others. Among these, smartwatches with personal assistance features are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Who are the market leaders in the smartwatch industry?

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global smartwatch market include -

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Samsung Electronics

Pebble

Garmin

LG Electronics

Google Inc.

ConnectDevice Ltd

Mobvoi Information Technology Company Ltd

Motorola

Fossil Group Inc

Qualcomm

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Apple Inc.

Huami Corp

Sony Corporation

Lenovo Group Ltd

Fitbit

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the smartwatch market is estimated at around 21.5% YoY growth.

The Smartwatch market was worth USD 22.46 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to exceed USD 97.52 billion by 2028.

By product type, the extension smartwatches have generated the highest revenue and will continue to do so in the future.

By operating system, Smartwatches that run on iOS have the biggest market share. Due to technological innovation and skill, Apple's "watchOS" product has witnessed rapid expansion since its arrival on the market.

During the projected period, smartwatches with personal assistance capabilities are expected to increase at the highest rate.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for the Smartwatch industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Smartwatch Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Smartwatch Industry?

What segments does the Smartwatch Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Smartwatch Market sample report and company profiles?

Smartwatch Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In the year 2020, the world was presented with unprecedented phenomena and a predicament for no one had anticipated. The coronavirus might emerge in full force in the first quarter of 2020, becoming more severe as the year progressed and bringing the world to a standstill through worldwide lockdowns, disrupted supply chains, and global production halts. Smartwatch sales declined in 2020 as a result of worldwide coronavirus outbreaks. As a result of the pandemic's numerous restrictions around the world, smartwatch supply and manufacture were severely damaged.

In early 2021, demand for smartwatches skyrocketed, and this trend is expected to continue for the following ten years. The demand for smartwatches is expected to rise in the post-pandemic period as manufacturers begin manufacturing and launching new goods in order to acquire a competitive advantage over their competitors.

Regional Dominance:

North America leads the global smartwatch market and will continue to do so during the forecast period, owing to a growing emphasis on technical advances in digital wearable devices. Further, the Asia Pacific market is also projected to expand rapidly, owing to a rise in the number of skilled, tech-savvy individuals with increased purchasing power in the region in the last decade.

Recent Developments

September 2021: In a virtual press conference, Fossil announced the release of its Gen 6 touchscreen smartwatch line. The watch is available in two sizes: 42mm and 44mm. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform will power the watch and provide customers with faster application connection speeds, more responsive customer experiences, and more cost-effective power consumption.

In a virtual press conference, Fossil announced the release of its Gen 6 touchscreen smartwatch line. The watch is available in two sizes: 42mm and 44mm. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform will power the watch and provide customers with faster application connection speeds, more responsive customer experiences, and more cost-effective power consumption. August 2021: Huawei Technologies has announced the release of the Huawei Watch 3 Series, its revolutionary flagship smartwatch. HarmonyOS powers the Huawei Watch 3 Series, building a new smart interactive element on the wrist and transforming the smartwatch into a smart assistant and wellness center. Furthermore, this will be the first smartwatch to facilitate eSIM technology, and it will be available in Singapore.

The global smartwatch market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Standalone

Extensive

Classic

By Operating System

iOS

Android

Others

By Application

Sports

Personal Assistance

Medical

Wellness

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



