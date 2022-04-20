RRA/ GREA Launches Florida Operations With Sale of 300 Unit/401 Bed Student Property at USF Tampa For $38,750,000

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, is pleased to announce the sale of ULake, a 300 unit/401 bed student housing property serving students at University of South Florida, Tampa. The sale marks the launch of RRA/GREA’s operations in Florida.



The property was marketed on behalf of FPA Multifamily, a known giant in the multifamily industry out of San Francisco, and sold to Core Spaces, a large owner/operator based out of Austin, TX and Chicago, IL. Located at 14200 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, ULake is approximately one mile from USF’s Tampa campus, on a bus route that takes students to and from campus. The property recently underwent significant renovations and offers students furnished or unfurnished units, on-site parking, three resort-style pools, pet friendly units with an on-site dog park, a fitness center, and sand volleyball courts.

Ken Wellar, managing partner at RRA/GREA, stated: “We are pleased to announce this successful transaction our team completed for FPA, one the largest buyers and sellers of multifamily properties in the country.”

Douglas Sitt, RRA/GREA’s student housing specialist, added: "University of South Florida is one the best performing student housing markets in the country, with strong year over year rent growth and high pre-leasing velocity. Large tier-1 universities in growth states are becoming the most competitive student housing markets in the U.S. to invest in."

RRA/GREA recently opened an office in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, following the growth of the South Florida market during the Covid-19 pandemic. Wellar noted: “We are seeing more capital from all parts of the country chase value-add deals in Florida.” The firm hired Jesus “Mando” de Armas as a full-time sales associate and Annamaria Leib to oversee operations in Florida as well as the firm's student housing efforts.

Wellar stated: “RRA/GREA is excited to join South Florida’s commercial real estate community. We know the market well and with our national network of buyers we are well-positioned to replicate our successful model in Miami.”

