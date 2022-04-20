OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Issue of Equity

Further to the allotment of 970,650 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (the "Shares") by Octopus Apollo VCT plc on 14 April 2022, an application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 21 April 2022.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53