Iconic Brands’ Bellissima Prosecco & Zero Wines Featured at the New York Bridal Fashion Week Runway Show

Bellissima Bambinis in Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Brut, Zero Sugar Sparkling Rosé, and Zero Sugar Sparkling White were prominently displayed and exclusively the only alcohol served at the at the debut New York Bridal Fashion Week Runway Show of Lé Lauriér, with Alton Lane

Bellissima Prosecco was proud to be a sponsor of the event

AMITYVILLE, NY, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a leader in the development, design and delivery of alcohol and non-alcohol beverages, announced that its Bellissima Prosecco & Wines were featured at Lé Lauriér’s debut New York Bridal Fashion Week Runway Show. The event was produced by “Sophisticated Weddings” Magazine at Capitale in New York on April 10, 2022. Tuxedos and suits by custom menswear clothier Alton Lane were also featured. This show – and its cocktail party - closed out this season’s New York Bridal Fashion Week. Bellissima was the event’s exclusive wine sponsor.

Over three hundred people attended the New York Bridal Fashion Week Runway Show of Lé Lauriér Bridal & Evening Wear by Lauren Holovka. Dresses from Lauren Holovka’s collection went up to $25,000 in price. The Bellissima Bambinis in multiple expressions were the only alcoholic beverages that were served.

“It was a wonderful fashion show and provided a good fit for the Bellissima brand,” said Iconic Chief Executive Officer, Larry Romer. “With the recent launch of Bellissima Zero, a new line of zero sugar still wines, this was an ideal time to showcase our delicious wines and raise visibility to our brand. We are thankful to have been a sponsor of this exclusive event and support Lauren Holovka’s amazing bridal dresses, along with ‘Sophisticated Weddings’ and Alton Lane. Christie Brinkley’s name alone opens up many doors especially in the fashion and entertainment spaces that allow us to promote the Bellissima brand.”

About Iconic

Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) is a leader in the development, design and delivery of alcohol and non-alcohol beverages. TopPop, its wholly owned subsidiary, is a leader in the innovation of low calorie, “ready to go” drinks – ready-to-freeze (RTF) and ready-to-drink (RTD) products in sustainable, flexible and stand-up pouch packaging and in the alcohol ice-pop and “cocktails-to-go” market. Iconic’s brands include “Bellissima” by Christie Brinkley, a premium better-for-you and better-for-the-planet collection of Prosecco, Sparkling Wines and Still Wines, all of which are certified vegan and made with organic grapes. Bellissima is strategically positioned with its zero sugar wines in the zero sugar beverage category. The Company operates in multiple states, distributes across the globe and has Fortune 500 customers that include some of the world’s largest alcohol beverage companies and brands.

