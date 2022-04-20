New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top 20 Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Companies Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269253/?utm_source=GNW



The Top 25 Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Recent Activities in the Global Market

• On 11 Jan 2022, Northrop Grumman UK Ltd has reaffirmed its commitment as a military friendly employer supporting the UK military personnel, reservists, veterans and their families, signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

• Lockheed Martin is actively collaborating with Microsoft on 5G.MIL® solutions to rapidly advance reliable connections for U.S. Department of Defense systems capable of spanning air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. Through a new corporate agreement, the two companies will test how to effectively expand and manage 5G networking technology for Joint-All Domain Operations (JADO) defense applications using Microsoft’s 5G and Microsoft Azure services for Lockheed Martin’s Hybrid Base Station, essentially a military-grade ruggedized “multi-network gateway and cell tower in a box.”

• The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business, a contract for a ground test demonstration program for a novel architecture using a rotating engine detonation concept to be jointly executed by Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, and Raytheon Technologies Research Center.



Market Segment by Sensor Technology

• Staring Sensors

• Scanning Sensors



Market Segment by System

• Targeting System

• Electronic Support Measure

• Imaging System



Market Segment by Technology

• Uncooled Technology

• Cooled Technology



Market Segment by Platform

• Naval

• Air

• Land



Market Segment by Imaging Technology

• Hyperspectral

• Multispectral



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America Top 25 Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Europe Top 25 Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Asia Pacific Top 25 Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• LAMEA Top 25 Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Top 25 Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Airbus

• Apie Group

• Aselsan A.S.

• BAE Systems plc (England)

• Boeing

• CONTROP Precision Technologies

• Corning’s

• Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

• General Dynamics Corporation (America)

• Hensoldt

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

• Kollmorgen

• L-3 Harris Technologies Inc. (America)

• Leidos Holdings Inc

• Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

• Lockheed Martin Corporation (America)

• ManTech International

• Moog Inc

• Northrop G

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation (America)

• Rheinmetall

• Rockwell Collins, Inc.

• Saab AB (Sweden)

• Teledyne FLIR

• Textron Inc

• Thales Group (France)



