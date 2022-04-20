Canadian Propane Association appoints Shannon Watt as President and CEO

English French

OTTAWA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Shannon Watt as the organization’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 18, 2022.



Watt joins the CPA after serving as vice-president of sustainability with the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada for more than seven years where she oversaw the chemistry sector’s Responsible Care commitments, as well as the association’s environment and health policy advocacy, and internal corporate sustainability initiatives.

“On behalf of the CPA Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce that we have found an exceptional individual to lead the association,” said Nancy Borden, Chair, CPA Board of Directors. “Shannon brings over 17 years of association experience, championing environmental sustainability issues with a proven ability to influence decision-making processes at all levels of government. The board is confident that Shannon’s technical knowledge, combined with her innovative and people-first approach to communications provides her with the skillset to effectively advance the mandate of the CPA.”

"This is a crucial time for the industry. Federal and provincial governments are developing ambitious goals and comprehensive policies on climate change and the economy without a full understanding of the role of the energy industry or the propane sector,” said Watt.

“For me, it is an enticing challenge to work with the CPA members and develop a compelling vision for the sector and a road map for its future. I am excited by the prospect of working with the CPA team and leveraging my industry and government network to enhance the profile of the propane industry and implement a strategy that ensures its long-term competitiveness.”

Bilingual in English and French, Watt holds a Master of Science in Meteorology from the University of Guelph and a Bachelor of Environmental Life Sciences from Queen’s University.

The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Allan Murphy, CPA Senior Vice-President of Government Relations, who has acted as Interim President and CEO during the past several months.

About the Canadian Propane Association

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. The CPA develops and produces industry training materials, offers an emergency response assistance plan to its members, and provides advocacy services for the propane industry.

For further information, contact: Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing at media@propane.ca or 587-349-5876.

