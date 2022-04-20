World’s Leading Travel Membership Company, inCruises, Launches inStays™, Adding Thousands of Worldwide Hotels and Resorts to its Global Cruise Offerings

English Spanish

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises International, the fastest-growing vacation travel community in the world, has launched a revolutionary new program to expand its Club Members access to amazing travel experiences. With the new inStays lineup, Club Members can now redeem their Reward Points for thousands of hotels and resorts, plus the more than 5,000 cruise itineraries already available.



The expansion of Club Membership benefits to include land-based destinations exemplifies the company’s belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the world at the greatest value. Since launching its innovative business model in 2016, nearly one million Club Members have doubled their vacation purchasing power and enjoyed a wide selection of cruise lines and itineraries. Savings earned through Reward Points are in addition to the lowest publicly available retail price.

"We are thrilled to launch inStays and bring thousands of world-class hotels and resorts to our Members, along with our already robust offering of cruises," said Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Michael Hutchison. "Our driving passion has always been to make vacation planning more convenient and accessible for everyone. With Club Members in 194 countries and growing, there is untapped demand for the value that we deliver to travelers."

Every monthly Club Membership payment is matched with double the Reward Points, amplifying Members’ vacation purchasing power. Bookings are made directly through inCruises’ easy-to-use platform and Reward Points never expire.

"It’s exciting to see the new program integrated with the inCruises platform, including the ability to view details in 17 languages to serve our global community," said Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Frank Codina. "Our Club Members and Partners are enthusiastic about the enhancements we’ve made, giving them more destinations and ways to use their Reward Points and fulfill their travel dreams."

Aside from Club Membership, inCruises also offers the chance to travel for free through its Independent Partner Program. Partners can earn compensation for sharing the inCruises Membership advantages with friends, family, and others.

About inCruises International

Since launching its flagship membership in 2016, inCruises International has become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in 194 countries. inCruises is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Ukrainian Relief efforts. To share the experience, please visit our Business and Membership opportunity at https://www.incruises.com.

Contact:

Sally Andrews

Public Relations Director

sally.andrews@incruises.com