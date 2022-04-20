New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) in Telecommunications Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269050/?utm_source=GNW

TSPs play a vital role in deploying enterprise AIoT solutions amid the increasing deployment of 5G networks, edge infrastructure capabilities, and location-based data at their disposal.



Given their network and connectivity capabilities and AI and services focus, TSPs are in a unique position to monetize AIoT opportunities. They increasingly offer solutions by industry vertical as part of their AIoT focus.



The report highlights TSPs’ role as system integrators to provide value-added solutions and services to progress beyond connectivity and move up the value chain. Frost & Sullivan provides stakeholders insights by identifying AI growth drivers that will facilitate AIoT solutions deployment and opportunities in AI advisory and consulting services, edge infrastructure adoption, and building specific industry vertical solutions.

