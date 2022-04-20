New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "European Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269040/?utm_source=GNW





In addition, the Biden administration’s strategic focus on China boosts NATO’s interest in military UAVs to counter near-peer adversaries, thereby pushing the region to increase RDT&E and procurements efforts in this defense domain.During the forecast period, the European military UAV market is expected to evolve due to the emerging indigenous market, the rising military demand for different types of military UAV platforms, UAVs’ focus on ISR and offensive tasks, and specific budget and project allocations for UAV platforms and subsystems.



This This research service explores the trends in the European military UAV space and examines the impact of the changing geopolitical landscape, US and Israeli dominance, and emerging military doctrine to confront modern battlefield challenges. The study investigates the future of European military UAVs, and it takes into account global perspectives and forecasts.



It focuses on 5 important European countries, that is, Turkey, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. The study also examines Eastern Europe’s growing demand for military UAVs, which could be used as a solution to counter Russian military aggression and mitigate some of Moscow’s quantitative and qualitative military edge in the region. Future expectations covered in the study include the prioritization of UAV armed drones, the proliferation of tactical, small, and mini drones, and the US impact on the market. The study also highlights EU and NATO activities and initiatives in the region and their impact on the competitive landscape, RDT&E initiatives, and national efforts in terms of military drones. The study will help firms to identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies that improve competitiveness in the nascent European military UAV market as it navigates changes, including the need to counter Russia and the growing US expectation for increased European involvement in the global war on terror. The research presented in the study was obtained from secondary and primary sources, and it includes quantitative and qualitative information. Information was garnered from Frost & Sullivan databases, including data from technical papers, specialized and reliable publications, and seminars. Senior industry analysts conducted interviews with system integrators, government officials, and end users, and primary research accounted for 25% of the research.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269040/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________