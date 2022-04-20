SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTCQB) Payments Lab Completion and Sales Desk for Several Countries Key to Growth and Defining Industry Advantage Through 2022 to 2026

New York, NY, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - The company (SMKG:OTCQB) is pleased to announce that management has completed several key compliance and regulatory requirements that will provide a Segway into several Countries for Payment Rails Automation and Payment Card acceptance for Card-Present and Non-Card Present services as an E2E provider. This includes North America and key regions of LATAM, South East Asia, Africa and China.



The company’s vision is to provide a combined solution that brings a broad range of Payment providers and payment schemes from across the globe, the added ability to underwrite, onboard and thrive in the Cross-border market as an agnostic payments lab and hub for technology to Enterprises and Financial Institutions.

This fundamental advantage with the company’s Fintech and Paytech portfolio and embedded payments strategy offering with marketplace applications and utilities to optimize business processes in E-commerce, Cloud and Mobility clearly defines the company’s position in the global enterprise landscape.

The CEO of SMKG:OTCQB, Massimo Barone, stated, “We are excited to have achieved this milestone to open our Payments desk, as it is a key enabler to our very own technology portfolio with merchants pre-approved by our partner FI acquirers and issuers. This will drive our VARs, ISOs and Channel Partners which will grow the ISV partnerships that is fundamental to onboarding SMEs and Enterprises. The target focus merchant and consumer activations through our technology offerings combined with embedded payments and cross-border payment rails.

“(VARS (value added resellers) / ISO (independent software organizations) / ISV (independent software vendors)).

“Our proprietary technology portfolio for Web3.0 and Banking4.0 is available to multiple markets with the instant scalability of our very own technology for Blockchain, Crypto Currencies, CBDC, NFT and a host of embedded protocols in the Digital Assets market space. This is to conclude our recent launch of our Ambassadors Partner Program for partners and clients.

“Furthermore, for our stakeholders and investors, we are at the final stage of the Year End Audit Dec 31, 2021 and immediately after, the filing of the S1 SEC Filing Registration Statement for SMKG by our attorney.

“The company's accelerated plan is to capture growth to bundle marketplace applications that service E-commerce, Mobility, Brick/Mortar Retail and scale with AR/VR for the Metaverses. The SMKG portfolio is more than capable in design to meet the projects and fulfill our Ambassador Partner Program offering, which focuses on mass adoption in several markets - which we are targeting by meeting the concerns of customers when its critical to own the Digital Assets.”

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTCQB: SMKG):

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry e-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications delivering White Label solutions to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is a boutique technology company, providing Business Intelligence and Digital Transformation Strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for Banking, Enterprises and Retail e-Wallets offering Blockchain Protocols, Crypto Issuing, NFT Minting, Tokenization, Digital ID-eKYC, Digital Automation Strategies with “License to Own” marketplace applications.



