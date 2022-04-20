Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 7.7% To Reach US$ 30.2 Million By the Year 2032: FMI

Companies Profiled in Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market are Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, DiaSorin, ScheBo Biotech AG, Immundiagnostik AG, Invivo Healthcare, DRG Instruments GMBH, Verisana Laboratories, BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG, CerTest Biotec S.L., R-Biopharm AG, American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd., Vitassay Healthcare, S.L.U.



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market was valued at around US$ 13.6 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Fecal pancreatic elastase testing demand is increasing globally due to rising prevalence of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) globally. Furthermore, growing incidence of chronic pancreatitis is expected to drive the growth in the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market over the forecast period.

A list of Key Players Covered in the Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market Are:

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings

DiaSorin

ScheBo Biotech AG

Immundiagnostik AG

Invivo Healthcare

DRG Instruments GMBH

Verisana Laboratories

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG

CerTest Biotec S.L.

R-Biopharm AG

American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd.

Vitassay Healthcare, S.L.U.

Chronic pancreatitis is a leading cause for EPI. According to the National Pancreases Foundation, every year around 10-12 people out of 100,000 are affected by chronic pancreatitis in industrialized countries.

With prevalence of chronic pancreatitis, the number of EPI cases is also increasing. Hence, to test or diagnose EPI in chronic pancreatitis, the demand for fecal pancreatic elastase testing industry is surging globally.

The demand in the market is also predicted to rise with rising number of diagnostic labs offering FE-1 testing. Traditionally, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency was measured using the fecal fat test.

The hospital laboratories and diagnostic laboratories have started using the determination of pancreatic elastase from the stool sample. In the last few years, there has been an increase in the number of diagnostic laboratories offering this test. Some of the diagnostic laboratories offering this test include Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Dr Lal PathLabs, and others.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, fecal pancreatic elastase ELISA kits are expected to hold over 99.0% market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display growth at 7.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display growth at over the forecast period. By indication, chronic pancreatitis will register 7.1% CAGR with the market share value of 34.7% over the forecast period.

with the market share value of over the forecast period. By end-user, hospitals held the highest segment share in terms of the market share value of 37.2% in 2021.

in 2021. Europe is considered the leading region with a value share of 43.4% in 2021, owing to the presence of advanced testing laboratories in the region with advanced techniques and equipment.

“With increasing prevalence of chronic pancreatitis, the fecal pancreatic elastase testing market is expected to witness an advancement over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisition of companies to expand their global presence. Market players such as DiaSorin, BioCheck Inc., and CerTest Biotec S.L., are enhancing their presence to gain competitive edge.

In August 2021, BioCheck Inc acquired the international segment of DRG Diagnostics, which improved its diagnostic segment.

In July 2021, Luminex Corporation was acquired by DiaSorin. This acquisition by DiaSorin gives access to strengthen its existing offering while expanding the Group presence in the U.S.

In August 2019, CerTest Biotec S.L. has expanded its solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in Japan and Germany.



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definitions

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for EPI

4.1.1.1. 4.1. Diagnostic Algorithm on EPI in Diabetes

4.1.1.2. 4.1. Key Disease Epidemiology

4.2. Adoption Analysis

4.3. Key Strategies Adopted by Manufacturers

4.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Product USP Analysis

4.8. Regulatory Scenario

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare spending outlook

5.1.3. Global Life expectancy outlook

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

5.2.2. Increasing Adoption of Advance Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Kits

5.2.3. Increase Prevalence of Key Indication

5.2.4. Diagnosis rate (%)

5.2.5. Average number of Tests per Patients

5.2.6. Cost per Test (US$ Th)

5.2.7. Technological Advancements in Kits

5.2.8. Regulatory dynamics

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

5.4. Global Supply Demand Analysis

TOC Continued…!

