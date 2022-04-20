Security Innovation Launches New Approach to Cybersecurity Trainings with Introduction of CMD+CTRL Base Camp

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, the authority in software security assessment and training, today announced the release of CMD+CTRL Base Camp, a SaaS experiential learning platform for building a team of security-savvy talent. Designed to meet the needs of software-focused teams, CMD+CTRL Base Camp subscriptions provide access to the entire CMD+CTRL library of over 250 courses and labs, along with the full suite of CMD+CTRL cyber ranges.



CMD+CTRL Base Camp offers a progressive combination of different learning modalities, such as courses, labs and cyber ranges, in a single interface that takes users on a learning journey customized to their role, ability, and technology. Learners obtain the security skills to truly reduce software risk, not simply check off compliance or solve puzzles. The training also enables learners in various job roles such as developer, tester, architect, cybersecurity professional, etc. to work together with the common goal of reducing organizational risk.

Utilizing the three learning modalities together creates the capabilities and motivation that one modality alone cannot. CMD+CTRL Base Camp courses provide the knowledge foundation while labs provide the hands-on skills for incorporating that knowledge and the real-world cyber ranges provide the eye-opening hacker view of the real-world implications of software vulnerabilities.

“Existing security training solutions are siloed, incongruent, or focused on a single functional area such as coding,” said Ed Adams, CEO at Security Innovation. “Multimodal training is necessary to maximize risk reduction as well as assemble a team of competent, security-minded people to secure modern software from source code to deployment and beyond.”

Benefits of CMD+CTRL Base Camp

CMD+CTRL Base Camp offers numerous benefits for cybersecurity professionals who are dedicated to progressing their skills and companies looking to build security-savvy teams:

Integrates data-driven insight of training progress and competencies gained, providing a baseline against other roles and industries.

Offers scalability from one team to entire organization with cloud-based SaaS platform with beginner through elite learning journeys.

Integrates seamlessly into your environment – cloud-based with no apps to download or specialized equipment installed. Monthly and annual subscriptions available.

Delivers a proven path to software security risk reduction, ensuring impact across the entire SDLC.

Updates coursework, labs and cyber ranges continuously to reflect real world situations, latest approaches and methodologies.

Maps to Standards and Frameworks such as MITRE, OWASP, NICE, PCI, CWE, CSA and others

Maximizes retention and skills building through proven learning model that has successfully served millions of users to date.

Generates and extends results fast through expert services providing customized advisory for support.

The Future of CMD+CTRL Base Camp

New features expected later this year include industry baselining to provide improved reporting on learner progress, skills assessments to identify gaps, learning analytics to measure program success, badges and certificates to motivate learners, and pre-loaded learning pathways to further facilitate journey building. For the user, CMD+CTRL Base Camp will offer self-assessment, more content across the platform, automated scoring, improved integration of labs into journeys and the ability to share and show badges and certificates.

For more information on CMD+CTRL Base Camp, visit https://www.securityinnovation.com/training/

About CMD+CTRL Base Camp

Base Camp is the industry’s most dynamic and integrated training platform for building software security skills. Accessible from a single portal, learners can follow individualized Learning Journeys, which can be created for any role or experience level across the entire software development lifecycle. These natural learning progressions enable users to learn security concepts with courses, then practice those skills in hands-on labs, and finally master those skills through competition in our Cyber Range. With over 3.5 million users, Base Camp helps all software security stakeholders address the risk of today’s tech stacks – flawed design, defenseless code, expanded attack surface, and misconfigured deployments.

About Security Innovation

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and literally wrote the book on How to Break Software Security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company’s assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for computer-based security training, the company’s flagship product CMD+CTRL Base Camp combines role-based courses with hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. For more information, visit securityinnovation.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact:



Maureen Robinson

Marketing Director

mrobinson@securityinnovation.com

978.390.3299