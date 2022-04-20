Disclosure of transactions in own shares from April 11th to April 15th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

               Paris, April 20th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From April 11th to April 15th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 08, 2021 and April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 11th to April 15th, 2022 :

  1. Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI11/04/2022FR00001254865 18090,8249AQEU
VINCI11/04/2022FR00001254866 13690,7125CEUX
VINCI11/04/2022FR00001254863 35090,5663TQEX
VINCI11/04/2022FR000012548639 03490,5923XPAR
VINCI12/04/2022FR00001254862 93090,5341AQEU
VINCI12/04/2022FR00001254864 01590,2086CEUX
VINCI12/04/2022FR00001254863 75490,3744TQEX
VINCI12/04/2022FR000012548643 30190,1556XPAR
VINCI13/04/2022FR00001254863 68290,5684AQEU
VINCI13/04/2022FR00001254866 48690,5557CEUX
VINCI13/04/2022FR00001254862 51590,5088TQEX
VINCI13/04/2022FR000012548641 31790,4458XPAR
VINCI14/04/2022FR00001254866 77690,0375AQEU
VINCI14/04/2022FR00001254866 63790,0885CEUX
VINCI14/04/2022FR00001254863 49990,0641TQEX
VINCI14/04/2022FR000012548641 08890,0379XPAR
      
  TOTAL219 70090,3287 

    II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

