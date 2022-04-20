English French

Paris, April 20th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From April 11th to April 15th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 08, 2021 and April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 11th to April 15th, 2022 :

Aggregate presentation by day and by market





Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 11/04/2022 FR0000125486 5 180 90,8249 AQEU VINCI 11/04/2022 FR0000125486 6 136 90,7125 CEUX VINCI 11/04/2022 FR0000125486 3 350 90,5663 TQEX VINCI 11/04/2022 FR0000125486 39 034 90,5923 XPAR VINCI 12/04/2022 FR0000125486 2 930 90,5341 AQEU VINCI 12/04/2022 FR0000125486 4 015 90,2086 CEUX VINCI 12/04/2022 FR0000125486 3 754 90,3744 TQEX VINCI 12/04/2022 FR0000125486 43 301 90,1556 XPAR VINCI 13/04/2022 FR0000125486 3 682 90,5684 AQEU VINCI 13/04/2022 FR0000125486 6 486 90,5557 CEUX VINCI 13/04/2022 FR0000125486 2 515 90,5088 TQEX VINCI 13/04/2022 FR0000125486 41 317 90,4458 XPAR VINCI 14/04/2022 FR0000125486 6 776 90,0375 AQEU VINCI 14/04/2022 FR0000125486 6 637 90,0885 CEUX VINCI 14/04/2022 FR0000125486 3 499 90,0641 TQEX VINCI 14/04/2022 FR0000125486 41 088 90,0379 XPAR TOTAL 219 700 90,3287

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________





Attachment