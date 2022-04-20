Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For First Quarter 2022

| Source: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

Lakeville, Connecticut, UNITED STATES

  • First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.24 per Basic Common Share
  • Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios of 12.8% and 14.0%, Respectively
  • Non-performing Assets were 0.19% of Total Assets Compared with 0.27% at December 31, 2021
  • Announced the Renewal of a Share Repurchase Program

LAKEVILLE, Conn., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ Capital Market: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net income available to common shareholders was $3.5 million, or $1.24 per basic common share, for Salisbury’s first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (first quarter 2022), compared with $4.1 million, or $1.45 per basic common share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 (fourth quarter 2021), and $4.5 million, or $1.59 per basic common share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (first quarter 2021).

Salisbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, “We reported solid earnings, strong credit quality metrics and robust capital ratios for first quarter 2022 as we continue to invest in building out the foundation for prudent future growth. While our residential mortgage pipeline has begun to normalize back to pre-pandemic levels, our commercial pipeline is very strong. We are cautiously optimistic that the business environment will remain favorable despite the headwinds of high inflation, rising interest rates, and geo-political tensions. We remain focused on maintaining rigorous underwriting standards and driving profitable growth across our markets while continuing to provide outstanding customer service.”

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Tax equivalent net interest income of $10.5 million for the first quarter 2022 decreased $251 thousand, or 2.3%, versus fourth quarter 2021, and decreased $36 thousand, or 0.3%, versus first quarter 2021. Tax equivalent interest income of $11.3 million for first quarter 2022 decreased $248 thousand, or 2.1%, versus fourth quarter 2021 and increased $30 thousand, or 0.3%, from first quarter 2021.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $812 thousand for first quarter 2022 was essentially unchanged from fourth quarter 2021 and increased $66 thousand, or 8.8%, from first quarter 2021.

Average earning assets of $1.4 billion for first quarter 2022 declined $8.9 million, or 0.6%, from fourth quarter 2021, and increased $154.6 million, or 12.3%, versus first quarter 2021. Average earning assets for first quarter 2022 included average PPP loan balances of $18.7 million, net of deferred fees. Average total interest bearing liabilities of $1.0 billion for first quarter 2022 increased $5.1 million, or 0.5%, from fourth quarter 2021 and increased $89.9 million, or 10.4%, versus first quarter 2021.

The tax equivalent net interest margin for first quarter 2022 was 2.95% compared with 2.99% for fourth quarter 2021 and 3.34% for first quarter 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the tax equivalent net interest margin for first quarter 2022 was 2.86% compared with 2.87% for fourth quarter 2021 and 3.16% for first quarter 2021. See SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income on page 9 of this release for additional details.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $3.1 million for first quarter 2022 increased $247 thousand versus fourth quarter 2021 and increased $253 thousand versus first quarter 2021.

Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.2 million for first quarter 2022 decreased $45 thousand from fourth quarter 2021 and increased $95 thousand versus first quarter 2021. The variances primarily reflected fluctuations in asset-based fees. Assets under administration were $1.0 billion at March 31, 2022 compared with $1.1 billion at December 31, 2021 and $902.1 million at March 31, 2021. Discretionary assets under administration of $625.3 million in first quarter 2022 compared with $657.8 million in fourth quarter 2021 and $578.2 million in first quarter 2021. The fluctuations in value primarily reflected changes in market valuations. Non-discretionary assets under administration of $423.9 million in first quarter 2022 declined slightly from $425.4 million in fourth quarter 2021 and increased from $323.9 million in first quarter 2021. The increase in non-discretionary assets from first quarter 2021 primarily reflected the addition of partnership assets under administration for the same client relationship. The trust and wealth business records only a nominal annual fee on this relationship.

Service charges and fees of $1.1 million for first quarter 2022 decreased $148 thousand versus fourth quarter 2021 and increased $188 thousand versus first quarter 2021. The decrease from fourth quarter 2021 primarily reflected lower interchange and lower loan prepayment fees. The increase from first quarter 2021 primarily reflected higher deposit fees. Income from mortgage sales and servicing increased $28 thousand versus fourth quarter 2021 and decreased $492 thousand versus first quarter 2021. The decrease from first quarter 2021 reflected a lower volume of sales of residential mortgage loans to the FHLB Boston.

Non-interest income for first quarter 2022 included a pre-tax gain on the sale of available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities of $210 thousand. Salisbury did not recognize any gains or losses on the sale of AFS securities in the comparative periods. Other non-interest income for first quarter 2022 included a pre-tax gain of $239 thousand on the sale of $3.8 million of commercial and residential loans.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense of $8.7 million for first quarter 2022 increased $182 thousand versus fourth quarter 2021 and increased $1.4 million versus first quarter 2021. Non-interest expense for first quarter 2022 included two isolated instances of debit card or check cashing fraud-related losses aggregating $251 thousand. Compensation expense of $4.8 million for first quarter 2022 decreased slightly from fourth quarter 2021 and increased $543 thousand versus first quarter 2021. The increase from first quarter 2021 primarily reflected higher salary, production and incentive accruals and significantly lower deferred loan origination expenses due to the processing of PPP loans in first quarter 2021.

Excluding compensation, other non-interest expenses for first quarter 2022 increased $212 thousand from fourth quarter 2021 and increased $851 thousand from first quarter 2021. The increase from fourth quarter 2021 primarily reflected the fraud losses noted above as well as higher professional fees and information processing expenses, partially offset by lower marketing expenses. The increase from first quarter 2021 primarily reflected the fraud related charges as well as higher facilities, information processing and marketing expenses.

The effective income tax rates for first quarter 2022, fourth quarter 2021 and first quarter 2021 were 18.6%, 19.1% and 21.6%, respectively. The lower tax rate in first quarter 2022 primarily reflected a higher mix of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and tax advantaged loans on a comparatively lower level of pre-tax income.

Loans

Gross loans receivable of $1.1 billion were essentially unchanged from December 31, 2021, and increased $24.0 million, or 2.3%, from March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans receivable increased $11.3 million, or 1.1%, from fourth quarter 2021 and $107.4 million, or 11.2%, from first quarter 2021. Approximately $5.5 million of residential loans were sold to FHLB Boston in first quarter 2022 compared with $4.2 million during fourth quarter 2021 and $21.3 million in first quarter 2021. The ratio of gross loans to deposits for first quarter 2022 was 83.6% compared with 80.8% for fourth quarter 2021 and 87.1% for first quarter 2021. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows:

Loan Type Q1 2022  Q4 2021  Q1 2021 
Residential Real Estate $     478,677  $468,464  $    418,991 
Commercial Real Estate  376,088   369,761   341,142 
     Commercial & Industrial ex PPP Loans  163,832   169,543   152,388 
PPP Loans  13,666   25,589   96,969 
Commercial & Industrial – Total  177,498   195,132   249,357 
Farm Land  2,778   2,807   3,606 
Vacant Land  14,710   14,182   13,228 
Municipal  14,263   16,534   21,495 
Consumer  14,356   12,547   8,617 
Deferred Costs/(Fees)  761   285   (1,365)
Gross Loans Receivable $1,079,131  $1,079,712  $1,055,071 
Gross Loans Receivable ex PPP $1,065,465  $1,054,123  $     958,102 

Asset Quality

Asset quality continued to improve during the quarter. Non-performing assets decreased $1.4 million during the first quarter to $2.8 million, or 0.19% of total assets at March 31, 2022, from $4.2 million, or 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2021, and decreased $2.9 million from $5.7 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at March 31, 2021.   

The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans decreased during the quarter to $27.3 million or 2.53% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2022 compared to $32.8 million, or 3.04% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2021 and $48.9 million, or 4.64% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2021.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due increased $1.0 million during first quarter 2022 to $2.3 million, or 0.22% of gross loans receivable, from $1.3 million, or 0.12% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2021, and decreased $0.1 million from $2.4 million, or 0.23% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses for first quarter 2022 was $12.9 million compared with $13.0 million for fourth quarter 2021 and $13.9 million for first quarter 2021.The provision expense was $363 thousand for first quarter 2022 compared with a net reserve release of $202 thousand for fourth quarter 2021 and a provision expense of $158 thousand for the first quarter 2021. The provision expense for first quarter 2022 primarily offset net loan charge-offs (recoveries), which were $410 thousand for the first quarter 2022, $3 thousand for fourth quarter 2021 and $25 thousand for the first quarter 2021. Net charge-offs for first quarter 2022 included a write-down of $374 thousand to reduce the carrying value on $3.8 million of non-performing and under-performing residential and commercial loans, which Salisbury sold during the quarter, to the initial bid prices. The proceeds from the sale subsequently increased by approximately $239 thousand due to higher final bids. This increase was recorded as a pre-tax gain on sale in mortgage banking activities, net in Salisbury’s consolidated statement of income.

Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.21% for the first quarter 2022 versus 1.23% for the fourth quarter 2021 and 1.45% for the first quarter 2021. Similarly, reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 467% for the first quarter 2022 versus 309% for fourth quarter 2021 and 243% for first quarter 2021.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits of $1.3 billion at March 31, 2022 decreased $45.7 million, or 3.4%, from December 31, 2021 and increased $79.3 million, or 6.6%, from March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, Salisbury did not have any outstanding brokered deposits compared with balances of $7.9 million at December 31, 2021 and $18.0 million at March 31, 2021. Average total deposits for the first quarter 2022 were $1.3 billion compared with $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter 2021 and $1.2 billion for the first quarter 2021.

Advances from FHLBB were $0.4 million at March 31, 2022 compared with $7.7 million and $11.4 million at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. In first quarter 2022, Salisbury paid-off of a $6.0 million FHLB advance due in December 2022. Salisbury’s excess borrowing capacity at FHLBB was approximately $251 million at March 31, 2022.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity decreased $6.5 million in first quarter to $130.1 million at March 31, 2022 as unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities (“AFS”) portfolio of $9.3 million and common stock dividends paid of $0.9 million were partially offset by net income of $3.6 million and other activity of $0.1 million. The unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio, which reflected the sharp increase in market interest rates during first quarter 2022, reduced both book value and tangible book value at March 31, 2022. Book value per common share of $45.12 at March 31, 2022 decreased $2.61 from fourth quarter 2021 and increased $0.40 from first quarter 2021. Tangible book value per common share of $40.20 at March 31, 2022 decreased $2.56 from fourth quarter 2021 and increased $0.55 from first quarter 2021.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements. At March 31, 2022, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 9.66%, 13.98%, and 12.80%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively. The unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio noted above do not affect the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios.

During first quarter 2022, Salisbury did not repurchase any of its outstanding common stock pursuant to its stock repurchase program established in March 2021. In March 2022, Salisbury’s Board of Directors approved the renewal of this program which authorizes Salisbury to repurchase Salisbury’s common stock in amounts up to an aggregate of five percent (5%) of the outstanding shares of Salisbury’s common stock from time to time over a period of twelve (12) months.

Dividend on Common Shares

On April 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of Salisbury approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per common share that will be paid on May 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2022.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services, as well as trust and wealth advisory services. For more information, please visit www.salisburybank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to Salisbury’s and the Bank’s future results that are considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury’s actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended March 31, 2022, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under About Us/Shareholder Relations/News & Market Information/Presentations.

Salisbury Contact: Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
860-435-9801 or rcantele@salisburybank.com


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
ASSETS  
Cash and due from banks$4,814  $6,404 
Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks 94,047   168,931 
Total cash and cash equivalents 98,861   175,335 
Interest bearing Time Deposits with Financial Institutions 750   750 
Securities  
Available-for-sale at fair value 215,652   202,396 
CRA mutual fund at fair value 862   901 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost 1,077   1,397 
Loans held-for-sale 1,070   2,684 
Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $12,915 and $12,962) 1,066,216   1,066,750 
Bank premises and equipment, net 22,856   22,625 
Goodwill 13,815   13,815 
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $5,517 and $5,463) 364   418 
Accrued interest receivable 5,895   6,260 
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 27,900   27,738 
Deferred taxes 4,591   2,588 
Other assets 5,173   5,527 
Total Assets$1,465,082  $1,529,184 
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Deposits  
Demand (non-interest bearing)$370,082  $416,073 
Demand (interest bearing) 233,893   233,600 
Money market 317,462   330,436 
Savings and other 240,824   237,075 
Certificates of deposit 128,213   119,009 
Total deposits 1,290,474   1,336,193 
Repurchase agreements 8,161   11,430 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 419   7,656 
Subordinated debt 24,488   24,474 
Note payable 159   170 
Finance lease obligations 4,363   4,107 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 6,952   8,554 
Total Liabilities 1,335,016   1,392,584 
Shareholders' Equity  
Common stock - $0.10 per share par value  
Authorized: 5,000,000;  
Issued: 2,882,458 and 2,861,697  
Outstanding: 2,882,458 and 2,861,697 288   286 
Unearned compensation – restricted stock awards (1,550)  (925)
Paid-in capital 47,099   46,374 
Retained earnings 92,648   89,995 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (8,419)  870 
Total Shareholders' Equity 130,066   136,600 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,465,082  $1,529,184 


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)                                                                                                                                                                                        

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022   2021 
Interest and dividend income  
Interest and fees on loans$10,163  $10,477 
Interest on debt securities  
        Taxable 724   423 
        Tax exempt 174   162 
Other interest and dividends 57   34 
        Total interest and dividend income 11,118   11,096 
Interest expense  
Deposits 478   555 
Repurchase agreements 3   3 
Finance lease 41   32 
Note payable 2   3 
Subordinated debt 233   119 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 55   34 
        Total interest expense 812   746 
Net interest and dividend income 10,306   10,350 
Provision for loan losses 363   158 
        Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 9,943   10,192 
Non-interest income  
Trust and wealth advisory 1,241   1,146 
Service charges and fees 1,138   950 
Mortgage banking activities, net                  355   608 
(Losses) on CRA mutual fund (42)  (16)
Gains on securities, net 210   - 
Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income 162   125 
Other 30   28 
        Total non-interest income 3,094   2,841 
Non-interest expense  
Salaries 3,479   2,901 
Employee benefits 1,277   1,312 
Premises and equipment 1,104   954 
Loss on sale of assets 9   - 
Information processing and services 685   565 
Professional fees 787   711 
Collections, OREO, and loan related 117   84 
FDIC insurance 171   145 
Marketing and community support 184   82 
Amortization of intangibles 54   71 
Other 786   434 
        Total non-interest expense 8,653   7,259 
Income before income taxes 4,384   5,774 
Income tax provision 816   1,248 
Net income$3,568  $4,526 
Net income available to common shareholders$3,508  $4,462 
   
Basic earnings per common share$1.24  $1.59 
Diluted earnings per common share 1.23   1.59 
Common dividends per share 0.32   0.29 


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended     
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios)Q1 2022Q4 2021Q3 2021Q2 2021Q1 2021
Total assets$1,465,082 $1,529,184 $1,476,849 $1,436,666 $1,403,129 
Loans receivable, net 1,066,216  1,066,750  1,057,451  1,032,345  1,041,185 
Total securities 217,591  204,694  177,979  152,943  129,960 
Deposits 1,290,474  1,336,193  1,289,628  1,243,369  1,211,171 
FHLBB advances 419  7,656  8,905  10,152  11,396 
Shareholders’ equity 130,066  136,600  133,533  131,709  127,242 
Wealth assets under administration 1,049,240  1,083,152  973,198  970,306  902,141 
Discretionary wealth assets under administration 625,346  657,789  608,228  614,312  578,199 
Non-discretionary wealth assets under administration 423,894  425,363  364,970  355,994  323,942 
Non-performing loans 2,764  4,199  5,001  5,539  5,706 
Non-performing assets 2,764  4,199  5,001  5,539  5,706 
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days 2,349  1,342  909  1,400  2,374 
Net interest and dividend income 10,306  10,543  10,165  9,565  10,350 
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent(1) 10,484  10,735  10,345  9,739  10,520 
Provision (release) expense for loan losses 363  (202) 400  (1,075) 158 
Non-interest income 3,094  2,847  2,840  2,971  2,841 
Non-interest expense 8,653  8,471  8,284  8,086  7,259 
Income before income taxes 4,384  5,121  4,321  5,525  5,774 
Income tax provision 816  980  868  1,172  1,248 
Net income 3,568  4,141  3,453  4,353  4,526 
Net income allocated to common shareholders 3,508  4,076  3,400  4,287  4,462 
      
Per share data     
Basic earnings per common share$1.24 $1.45 $1.21 $1.53 $1.59 
Diluted earnings per common share 1.23  1.43  1.20  1.52  1.59 
Dividends per common share 0.32  0.31  0.31  0.30  0.29 
Book value per common share 45.12  47.73  46.66  46.02  44.72 
Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP ⁽2 40.20  42.76  41.67  41.01  39.65 
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 2,882  2,862  2,862  2,862  2,845 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands)  2,818  2,817  2,817  2,810  2,805 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands)  2,847  2,835  2,843  2,829  2,815 
      
Profitability ratios     
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 2.95% 2.99% 2.92% 2.82% 3.34%
Efficiency ratio (2) 63.38  61.91  61.63  63.07  53.75 
Effective income tax rate 18.60  19.13  20.09  21.21  21.61 
Return on average assets 0.97  1.10  0.93  1.21  1.38 
Return on average common shareholders’ equity 10.65  12.14  10.27  13.51  14.53 
      
Credit quality ratios     
Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross 0.26% 0.39% 0.47% 0.53% 0.54%
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross 0.25  0.12  0.08  0.13  0.23 
Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross 1.20  1.20  1.23  1.22  1.32 
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 467.3  308.7  263.3  229.4  243.4 
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.19  0.27  0.34  0.39  0.41 
      
Capital ratios     
Common shareholders' equity to assets 8.88% 8.93% 9.04% 9.17% 9.07%
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (2) 7.99  8.08  8.15  8.25  8.12 
Tier 1 leverage capital (3) 9.66  9.42  9.31  9.33  9.83 
Total risk-based capital (3) 13.98  14.08  14.20  14.67  14.58 
Common equity tier 1 capital (3) 12.80  12.87  12.95  13.42  13.33 

(1) Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.
(2) Refer to schedule labeled “Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(3) Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended     
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios)Q1 2022Q4 2021Q3 2021Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Common Shareholders' Equity$130,066 $136,600 $133,533 $131,709 $127,242 
Less: Goodwill (13,815) (13,815) (13,815) (13,815) (13,815)
Less: Intangible assets (364) (418) (476) (538) (603)
Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity$115,887 $122,367 $119,242 $117,356 $112,824 
Total Assets$1,465,082 $1,529,184 $1,476,849 $1,436,666 $1,403,129 
Less: Goodwill (13,815) (13,815) (13,815) (13,815) (13,815)
Less: Intangible assets (364) (418) (476) (538) (603)
Tangible Total Assets$1,450,903 $1,514,951 $1,462,558 $1,422,313 $1,388,711 
Common Shares outstanding (in thousands) 2,882  2,862  2,862  2,862  2,845 
      
Book value per Common Share – GAAP$   45.12 $47.73 $46.66 $   46.02 $   44.72 
Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP 40.20  42.76  41.67  41.01  39.65 
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible total assets - Non-GAAP 7.99% 8.08% 8.15% 8.25% 8.12%
Consolidated:     
Non-interest expense$      8,653 $8,471 $8,284 $8,086 $   7,259 
Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles (54) (57) (61) (65) (71)
Less: Write-down of fixed assets -  -  (144) -  - 
Less: Fraud-related losses (251) -  -  -  - 
Adjusted non-interest expense$   8,348 $8,414 $   8,079 $8,021 $   7,188 
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent$10,484 $10,735 $10,345 $9,739 $10,520 
Non-interest income 3,094  2,847  2,840  2,971  2,841 
(Gains) losses on securities (168) 9  (3) 6  16 
Gains on sale of fixed assets -  -  (73) -  - 
Gains on sale of loans (239) -  -  -  - 
Adjusted revenue$13,171 $13,591 $13,109 $12,716 $13,377 
Efficiency Ratio – Non-GAAP 1 63.38% 61.91% 61.63% 63.07% 53.75%
       

1 Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q1 2022: 61.83%; Q4 2021: 60.62%; Q3 2021: 60.70%; Q2 2021: 61.59%; Q1 2021: 51.97%.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

At or for the quarters endedAverage BalanceIncome / ExpenseAverage Yield / Rate
(dollars in thousands)Q1 2022Q4 2021Q1 2021Q1 2022Q4 2021Q1 2021Q1 2022Q4 2021Q1 2021
Loans (a)(d)$1,079,610$1,078,097$1,051,658$10,277$10,560$10,5923.79%3.89%4.02%
Securities (c)(d) 208,140 186,284 103,062 962 911 6401.85 1.96 2.48 
FHLBB stock 1,434 1,641 1,948 7 11 92.05 2.68 1.85 
Short term funds (b) 123,454 155,502 101,401 50 62 250.16 0.16 0.10 
Total interest-earning assets 1,412,638 1,421,524 1,258,069 11,296 11,544 11,2663.19 3.22 3.57 
Other assets 74,795 76,059 71,252      
Total assets$1,487,433$1,497,583$1,329,321      
Interest-bearing demand deposits$    232,464$225,607$    218,425 99 104 1060.17 0.18 0.20 
Money market accounts 321,198 329,005 288,767 126 139 1290.16 0.17 0.18 
Savings and other 233,092 233,463 197,526 64 66 560.11 0.11 0.11 
Certificates of deposit 131,059 121,192 129,603 189 200 2640.59 0.65 0.83 
Total interest-bearing deposits 917,813 909,267 834,321 478 509 5550.21 0.21 0.27 
Repurchase agreements 7,146 7,923 8,453 3 3 30.14 0.16 0.15 
Finance lease 5,097 2,696 2,824 41 34 323.23 5.10 4.60 
Note payable 163 173 200 2 3 36.12 6.49 6.18 
Subordinated debt (f) 24,480 24,467 10,156 233 233 1193.81 3.82 4.68 
FHLBB advances 2,974 8,071 11,825 55 28 347.46 1.38 1.14 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 957,673 952,597 867,779 812 810 7460.34 0.34 0.35 
Demand deposits 386,884 401,294 328,372      
Other liabilities 7,036 8,410 6,839      
Shareholders’ equity 135,840 135,282 126,331      
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity$1,487,433$1,497,583$1,329,321      
Net interest income   $10,484$10,735$10,520   
Spread on interest-bearing funds      2.84 2.88 3.22 
Net interest margin (e)      2.95 2.99

 3.34 

(a) Includes non-accrual loans.
(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c) Average balances of securities are based on amortized cost.
(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $178,000, $192,000 and $170,000, respectively, for Q1 2022, Q4 2021 and Q1 2021 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2022 and 2021.
(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(f) Net of issuance costs.