An Important Update From Ninepoint Partners

English French

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) and Bridging Finance Inc. (“Bridging Finance”) previously co-managed the Ninepoint Bridging Income Fund LP and Ninepoint Bridging Income RSP Fund. Ninepoint sold its interest in both funds to Bridging Finance in September 2018, at which point Ninepoint no longer had any business relationship with Bridging Finance. The Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) announced it was launching an investigation into Bridging Finance in May 2021.



Recently, Ninepoint approached the OSC to provide any additional information the OSC desired concerning Ninepoint’s past relationship with Bridging Finance. Ninepoint is pleased to report that, after a review by the OSC, it has received confirmation from the OSC that it is not the subject of any investigation arising from its dealings with Bridging Finance.

Ninepoint continues to build on its robust growth across fund offerings. Firm assets under management (“AUM”) grew 20% in 2021 and have continued to build this year with a 9% increase in AUM year-to-date. Ninepoint is Canada’s leading innovator in the alternative asset space. The Firm looks to provide innovative solutions with the goal of improving portfolio diversification and risk-adjusted returns for investors.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8.4 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including Alternative Income and Real Assets, in addition to North American and Global Equities.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding Ninepoint, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Joanne Kearney

Smithcom Ltd.

416.804.5949

joanne.kearney@smithcom.ca