LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs) with PDMRs
The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company as follows:
- PDMRs, arising from awards vested under the 2021 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 15 April 2021 at a price of £4.9420 per Share being the closing price of the Shares on the dealing day prior to the Award Date; and
- Persons closely associated with Jason Elphick, arising from acquisitions at a price of £5.862485 and 5.855
|Name
|Number of Shares Vesting
|Number of Shares Sold
|Number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
|PDMRs
|Jens Bech
|11,295
|5,328
|5,967
|Jason Elphick
|10,244
|4,832
|5,412
|John Gaunt
|16,495
|7,780
|8,715
|Hasan Kazmi
|14,124
|6,662
|7,462
|Clive Kornitzer
|13,979
|6,594
|7,385
|Lisa Odendaal
|11,261
|5,312
|5,949
|Paul Whitlock
|9,573
|4,516
|5,057
|Richard Wilson
|8,662
|8,662
|0
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jens Bech
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Commercial Director
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 April 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.865139
|5,328
|£31,249.46
|Aggregated
|£5.865139
|5,328
|£31,249.46
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jason Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 April 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.865139
|4,832
|£28,340.35
|Aggregated
|£5.865139
|4,832
|£28,340.35
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 April 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.862503
|269
|£1,577.01
|Aggregated
|£5.862503
|269
|£1,577.01
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|John Gaunt
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Information Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 April 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.865139
|7,780
|£45,630.78
|Aggregated
|£5.865139
|7,780
|£45,630.78
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Hasan Kazmi
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Risk Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 April 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.865139
|6,662
|£39,073.56
|Aggregated
|£5.865139
|6,662
|£39,073.56
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Clive Kornitzer
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Operating Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 April 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.865139
|6,594
|£38,674.73
|Aggregated
|£5.865139
|6,594
|£38,674.73
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Lisa Odendaal
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Internal Auditor
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 April 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.865139
|5,312
|£31,155.62
|Aggregated
|£5.865139
|5,312
|£31,155.62
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Paul Whitlock
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Managing Director, Savings
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 April 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.865139
|4,516
|£26,486.97
|Aggregated
|£5.865139
|4,516
|£26,486.97
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Richard Wilson
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 April 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.865139
|8,662
|£50,803.83
|Aggregated
|£5.865139
|8,662
|£50,803.83
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Valeryane Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Spouse of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 April 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.862485
|286
|£1,676.67
|Aggregated
|£5.862485
|286
|£1,676.67
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Louis Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Son of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19 April 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.855
|474
|£2,775.27
|Aggregated
|£5.855
|474
|£2,775.27
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.