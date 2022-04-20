Promaxo Announces Sale of In-Office MRI to Arizona Urology

OAKLAND, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, announced today the sale of its in-office MRI system to Arizona Urology, a comprehensive urological care center with three physician offices in the surrounding Phoenix area. Promaxo’s single-sided MRI with AI based imaging system, FDA cleared for in-office use, empowers practices and hospitals to accurately and seamlessly guide prostate interventions under the Promaxo scanner.



Dr. Pankaj Jain at Arizona Urology said, “With our goal to offer the most advanced prostate cancer diagnostics and treatment platform, Arizona Urology is now excited to integrate the Promaxo MRI system into our practice in order to administer the best diagnostic biopsy and treatment plans to our patients. The Promaxo MRI enabled platform aims for more accurate prostate cancer detection with fewer side effects.”

“On positive momentum, we are pleased to add and welcome Arizona Urology to our growing network of physician practices, as our technology enables safe and effective point of care diagnostic biopsies and treatment of cancers, overcoming known limitations of traditional MRIs. We are focused on building partnerships with physician teams to improve upon overall patient cancer care in the office setting,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo.

About Arizona Urology

Arizona Urology provides comprehensive urological care to the areas surrounding Phoenix, Arizona, with three clinics in the Valley (Goodyear, Glendale and Gilbert). The practice specializes in high-quality and attentive care across the fields of urinary incontinence, robotics, laparoscopy, and treatments for urologic cancers of the bladder, prostate, testicles, and kidneys. Using an integrated approach to patient care, the practice incorporates the use of the most advanced technologies and treatments available, such as the UroLift®, the daVinci® Surgical System, the InterStim™, and the GreenLight™ Laser, to name a few.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com .

LinkedIn: Promaxo

Twitter: @Promaxo

Facebook: Promaxo

Investors

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

e: IR@promaxo.com