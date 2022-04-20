ANKR The Leading RPC Provider Hits Six Billion Requests for Blockchain Data Daily

San Francisco, California, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ankr, the fastest growing decentralized provider in Web3, has added three Remote Procedure Calls (RPCs) that will allow developers to gain access to Harmony, Moonbeam, and Gnosis. With a total of 15 RPC clients so far, this makes Ankr the leader in RPC node infrastructure. Ankr is now serving an enormous Six Billion requests for blockchain data per day.

All three of these RPCs are currently live, accessible through the Ankr platform. It will further assist developers working with the three networks to gain access to an ecosystem that provides reliable and scalable infrastructure for building Web3. Ankr provides the perfect infrastructure to help blockchain companies start, build, and scale.

Harmony, Moonbeam, and Gnosis will now join Solana, Fantom, Ethereum, NEAR, Celo, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Polygon, BSC, IoTeX, and Nervos, all integrated into the Ankr suite. No other decentralized provider offers such a broad range of chains and development tools through a single, unified platform. Ankr is further aiming to be the largest Proof-of-Of-Stake infrastructure provider, offering access to over 50 Proof-Of-Stake chains and advanced DeFi solutions - potentially providing the future of multichain infrastructure.

Harmony is a particularly interesting addition, as a layer 1 blockchain that enhances scalability through sharding and also provides what is known as an “Effective Proof-Of-Stake” governance system. It is designed to scale Ethereum applications and boasts low fees with 2-second transaction finality.

Harmony offers distinct advantages for developers, and Ankr has provided a cost-effective means to access it while having cross-chain compatibility and the industry’s leading Web3 development tools to build and scale decentralized applications.

The Ankr public RPC means that developers don’t have to waste time and resources setting up their own Harmony node. This is a time-consuming process that is also quite technical. But with Ankrs’ RPCs, the process is made effortless.

Those who choose to develop on Harmony through Ankr will benefit from unlimited Harmony requests, global node distribution, private harmony endpoints, prioritized requests, advanced APIs, and Websockets (WS) capabilities.

These benefits equally apply to the Gnosis and Moonbeam. Gnosis is a prediction market protocol built on Ethereum, as a layer 2 blockchain. Gnosis offers stability, scalability, and an extendable beacon chain framework. A recent merger with xDai is also expected to add to the robustness of the Gnosis ecosystem. Moonbeam, meanwhile, is an Ethereum compatible layer 1 chain built on Polkadot. The prime area of focus for this smart contract parachain is blockchain interoperability. It comes with a number of pre-built configurations as well as support for Solidity and Vyper.

According to Greg Gopman, Ankr CMBDO: “The more blockchains we add to our infrastructure, the stronger it gets. Most people do not yet understand that we are the engine that actually enables the world’s top Web3 companies to perform, as an industry leader in Web3 decentralized infrastructure. But we grow along with our networks, which is more sustainable. Harmony, Moonbeam, and Gnosis are welcome additions to the Ankr family of blockchains and all parties will ultimately benefit.”

Ankr is one of the largest Web3 infrastructure providers in the world, and most certainly the fastest growing. It is the largest infrastructure partner for Binance and the creator of cross-chain liquid staking, as well as many other innovations. It intends to become a leader in subnet and gaming infrastructure and boasts some of the world’s best crypto engineers.

What Ankr is doing is quite impressive. They are essentially linking a network of blockchains through their protocols. This will, in turn, strengthen each individual network as it means they have more nodes on their respective blockchains.

In other words, each blockchain gets stronger, and the wider network gets stronger, through Ankrs’ suite of protocols. This is a prime example of what Web3 communities can do when they collaborate together and operate through a series of decentralized protocols. Ankr is now the leader in both Proof-Of-Stake and RPC node infrastructure for Web3.

About Ankr Network

Ankr is building the future of decentralized infrastructure and multi-chain solutions, servicing over 50 proof-of-stake chains with an industry-leading global node delivery system and a developer toolkit. Ankr serves over 1T transactions a year across Web3 and is the main infrastructure provider for BSC, Fantom, and Polygon chains as of 2022.

