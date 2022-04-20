Administrator Guzman Applauds President Biden for New Appointees to the U.S. Small Business Administration

Washington, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, praised a new slate of key Biden-Harris Administration appointees serving critical positions at the SBA.

“I’m excited to welcome Aditi, Destine, George, and Jen to our world-class leadership team at the SBA as we continue to pivot, adapt and innovate our products and services to meet America’s 32.5 million small businesses where they are and help them do what they do best: build, innovate and power America’s economy,” said Administrator Guzman. “These newly-appointed leaders, alongside our current dedicated team of exemplary public servants, will leverage their dynamic strength and experience to help further the SBA’s mission of making the American dream of entrepreneurship more accessible and ensure that everyone who wants to start and grow a business can find the resources and support they need to make that dream a reality.”

The SBA previously announced the designation of Peggy Delinois Hamilton as Special Counsel for Enterprise Risk in the Office of the Administrator, where she will focus on developing fraud and risk management strategies for the Agency and advise the Administrator on efforts to crack down on bad actors that have taken advantage of SBA programs.

Appointees and their roles are listed per office below:

Office of the Administrator

Aditi Dussault, Senior Advisor. Ms. Dussault is returning to the SBA after five years of working in the private sector as an entrepreneur and consultant to small business federal contractors. Prior to establishing her consulting practice, Ms. Dussault served in various roles at the SBA under the Obama Administration, supporting the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development (GCBD)’s systems modernization, the launch of the Small Business Mentor-Protege Program, and improvements and expansion of the Woman Owned Small Business Program. Ms. Dussault’s entire professional career has been dedicated to advancing the cause of entrepreneurs of all backgrounds. Before her first tenure at the SBA, she worked at the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), advocating for the inclusion of Women’s Business Enterprises in corporate supply chains. She began her career at the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), where she supported the initial launch of the private-sector certification for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and/or Transgender-Owned Business Enterprises. She attended American University.

Destine Hicks, White House Liaison. Before joining the SBA, Ms. Hicks served as the Deputy White House Liaison at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after serving as an Associate Director in the White House’s Office of Presidential Personnel. Before joining the administration, she served on the Biden-Harris Transition and President Biden’s campaign in several roles, including South Carolina Deputy Operations Director, Florida Operations Director, and National Southern Regional Operations Director. In addition, Ms. Hicks has supported several state representatives as a legislative aide in the South Carolina House of Representatives. She has received notable honors, such as the Columbia Business Monthly’s 2021’s Best and Brightest 35 & under. She attended Columbia College and Webster University.

Office of Congressional and Legislative Affairs

George Holman, Associate Administrator. Prior to the SBA, Mr. Holman served in various public policy capacities at the White House, the United States Senate, and a national nonprofit organization for over 17 years. He spent 12 years with former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in a number of senior roles and was responsible for a wide-ranging legislative portfolio. After leaving the Senate, Mr. Holman worked for Everytown for Gun Safety on federal policy initiatives. He attended Clemson University and George Washington University.

Office of Field Operations

Jennifer Kim, Associate Administrator. Before the SBA, Ms. Kim served in various capacities for over 15 years, focused on strengthening communities and advocating for the public interest. She started her career in grassroots organizing, serving as a campus organizer, where she recruited and trained student leaders to manage campaigns to increase renewable energy standards, reduce plastic waste, and make higher education more affordable. Ms. Kim also directed the New Jersey Public Interest Research Group for four years, where she led campaigns in support of toxic-free communities, affordable health care, and consumer protections. She has dedicated many years to increasing voter registration in communities of color as well as promoting youth civic engagement. More recently, she worked to strengthen ties between underserved communities and the public health system to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. In addition to her advocacy work, Ms. Kim helped lead the field organizing program for President Biden’s general election campaign and served on the Presidential Inaugural Committee. She attended the University of Michigan and Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

The newest appointees join previously announced appointees and thousands of SBA career public servants working tirelessly to equitably deliver economic relief to America’s small businesses, innovative startups, and disaster-impacted communities and execute Administrator Guzman’s priorities as the Agency reimagines itself to better support entrepreneurs at all stages of their life cycles in a post-COVID world.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration