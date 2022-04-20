PJET Student Housing App Launch Coincides With Blackstone $12.8 Billion Student Housing Investment

Dallas, Texas, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today published a CEO shareholder update.

PJET is a technology company developing applications designed to enhance university student life. The central application connects the local university community with students by facilitating the advertisement by property owners of real estate available for student rental.

The update from CEO Steven Rash is included in its entirety below:

Dear Shareholders:

PJET’s entry into the student housing market might just be serendipitously timed perfectly.

Inflation and rising interest rates could send students and property owners looking for the type of solutions PJET’s Student Housing By Owner APP (SHBO) has to offer.

SHBO is designed to connect property owners in the local university community with students. Property owners can generate income from an extra room or an investment property by renting to local students. Students can find more affordable housing and even more appealing housing then usually available on the student housing market.

Student housing is already in short supply and inflationary pressure can drive student housing prices even higher. SHBO can provide an alternative.

Property owners facing increased interest rates may find the constrained student housing market a more attractive option.

Just yesterday, Blackstone announced its entry into the student housing market with the planned acquisition of American Campus Communities in a deal valued at $12.8 billion .

The Wall Street Journal reported, “Now, the [student housing market] looks poised to benefit from a number of tailwinds. There is relatively little new student-housing construction, which means that property owners face little new competition. A national housing shortage is pushing up rents near campus, too, and a return of more international students could boost demand further.”

PJET plans to introduce its Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (App) later this month.

Our SHBO App is the VRBO or Airbnb of student housing and we plan to expand the App to become an Amazon like App, but with a social conscience.

I encourage all interested in learning more about PJET’s SHBO foundation and plans for expanding its reach into the student life market to review our strategic overview published in January:

PJET Introduces Student Housing App As 1st Step In Building Global Online Marketplace

Expanding upon our strategic plan published in January …

If you are familiar with PJET, you know PJET is majority controlled by ACI Conglomerated which also controls Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ). Leveraging these relationships, we plan to include cannabis sector functionality into the overall student life marketplace functionality expansion of PJET’s applications.

Earlier today in a shareholder update of its own, Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI) confirmed its partnership with PJET. ALYI is expanding its electric motorcycle pilot program with PJET for college campuses to include electric scooters and E-bikes. The E-bike market is expected to surpass $52 billion by 2028 .

The overall stock market currently reflects the uncertainty generated by inflationary concerns and the war in Ukraine. Since the beginning of 2022, the S&P, Dow and Nasdaq have all seen prices well below 50 and 200 day moving averages. PJET has not escaped the impact of uncertainty on the overall market.

To date, neither inflation nor the war in Ukraine has had a real impact on PJET’s ongoing development. I contend any negative price pressure is a result of the perceived overall market uncertainty and not any real impact to PJET potential. I reiterate my belief that inflation and rising interest rates may actually contribute to an improved market opportunity for PJET’s SHBO App.

All of us here working on PJET will continue on our planned course of development. I am confident that the prevailing market uncertainty will eventually regain a positive outlook and that PJET’s intervening progress will correspondingly be recognized in the light of such a future positive outlook.

Sincerely,

Steven Rash

CEO PJET

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.