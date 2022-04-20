Verse.io Commits to Security and Privacy by Achieving SOC 2 Compliance

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verse.io, the market leader in conversational texting, announced today the successful completion of a SOC 2 Type 1 audit. The company's policies and best practices put in place are now deemed SOC 2 Type 1 compliant as established by (AICPA).

"Our customers place an immense amount of trust in us to be good stewards of their company and data. At Verse, we're committed to continually earning that trust with mature, industry-accepted practices regarding security and privacy," said Avi Tal, co-founder and co-CEO at Verse. "The certification process is not easy, but it was made possible by the Verse team's focus and diligence in completing the audit process successfully. We can now assure our customers that the Verse platform meets some of the highest security and privacy standards in the industry."

Verse has been experiencing unprecedented growth across many industries and is deeply committed to enabling mid-market and enterprise companies to leverage the power of SMS in all customer communications. Completing the SOC 2 audit is critical to the company's ongoing commitment to these customers and the security of their data. The independent audit was conducted by Vanta, a leading third-party SOC2 assessment provider, which confirms internal controls designed and implemented by Verse to meet security principles and requirements set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security.

SOC® 2 Type I is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The compliance is not required but is considered the gold standard in security and compliance. SOC® 2 is designed to meet the needs of business partners and suppliers who need the highest assurance about the effectiveness of controls at a service organization related to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data.

