Icarus Behavioral Health Is Serving NM Residents Searching For 'Medication Assisted Treatment Near Me'

Albuquerque, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albuquerque, New Mexico -

New Mexico healthcare organization Icarus Behavioral Health has published blog posts that talk about the science behind the use of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to treat those suffering from substance use disorders. The center also published a blog post that dispels myths surrounding the use of cocaine, one of the most common party drugs.

MAT uses one or more prescription medications to ease the struggle that a person might be facing to wean off a particularly dangerous substance that they might be addicted to. MAT differs from medically assisted detox, the latter of which primarily serves as a way to reduce or eliminate the withdrawal effects that follow when a person stops engaging in substance use following a long period of dependence. MAT is often used in conjunction with other methods of therapy such as CBT in an outpatient setting by the recommendation of medical professionals. These treatments usually have no set window of time for treatment. Opiate addiction is the primary candidate for treatment using MAT, followed closely by alcohol and methamphetamines.

CBT uses techniques derived from behaviorism, a school of thought focused on the idea that people gain knowledge from their surroundings, and cognitive psychology to transform maladaptive behaviors. A psychologist or therapist helps a patient analyze their behaviors and suggests methods to reinforce useful behaviors and offers tips to do away with destructive ones. The crux of the therapy method is that since previous behavioral patterns exhibited by a person led to the emergence of a substance use disorder, then amending those behaviors can lead to ending one’s dependence on those same substances.

A spokesperson for the New Mexico addiction treatment center talked about its use of MAT and CBT by saying, “If you are a New Mexico resident searching online for “Medication Assisted Treatment near me,” there is no better partner for your recovery journey than Icarus Behavioral Health. As the newest and most modern addiction treatment facility in the state of New Mexico, we are proud to align ourselves with the evidence-based movement for medication-assisted treatment. This approach helps those dealing with alcohol or opioids through the use of medication such as Vivitrol and Suboxone to help control their withdrawals symptoms and, equally importantly, manage cravings effectively. Alongside the use of MAT, our staff is also an expert in providing cognitive behavioral therapy, as a means of augmenting medications and educating clients on their own thought processes and how to best reduce self-destructive thoughts and actions. MAT and CBT in combination provide compelling, and result-oriented addiction treatment for all eligible clients. If you or anyone you love is affected by an addiction to alcohol, opioids, cocaine, methamphetamines, or any other substances, we urge you to reach out today for more information about Icarus Behavioral Health, the top contemporary addiction treatment in New Mexico. We focus on whole-body wellness through a spiritually-neutral treatment. We accept most insurance policies.”

The addiction treatment center has also published a blog post discussing the myths surrounding the use of cocaine and how its lasting damaging effects on the human body are often downplayed when compared to other substances such as alcohol and opiates. Consuming large quantities of the drug in a short time can trigger a condition called cocaine psychosis which includes symptoms such as confusion, agitation, delusions, hallucinations, paranoia, aggression, hostility, rage-filled streaks of violence, and paranoid thoughts. If one continues to partake in cocaine use, for over a year or so, they will experience short-term cocaine side effects such as frequent periods of intense sweating, irregular heartbeat, muscle spasms, nausea, stomach aches, insomnia, general lack of sleep, dry mouth, dizziness, rapid breathing, diarrhea, paranoia, and chest pains. The long-term health impact of cocaine use includes conditions such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, stroke, lung infections, pneumonia, liver failure, kidney damage, stomach ulcers, and throat cancer.

Readers can contact Icarus Behavioral Health to ask about occupancy and treatments at (505)305-0902.

###

For more information about Icarus Behavioral Health, contact the company here:



Icarus Behavioral Health

Admissions

505.305.0902

contact@icarusbh.com

8601 Golf Course Road NW

Albuquerque, NM 87114