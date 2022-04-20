Alberta Computers for Schools Pleased to Count on the Support of Servus Credit Union as a Technology Donor

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "We are pleased to announce that Servus Credit Union has chosen Alberta Computers for Schools (ACFS) as a secure and sustainable solution for their end-of-cycle technology."



Kari Cope, Executive Director of Alberta Computers for Schools, appreciates the support of this new technology donor, noting that, "By donating to ACFS, Servus Credit Union is contributing to the program’s goal of providing at-risk Canadians with the tools and opportunities needed to participate in the digital economy."

The program refurbishes and distributes donated devices to schools, not-for-profit organizations and Indigenous communities.

"Donating technology is another way that Servus is helping to reduce our carbon footprint and support Albertans to improve their financial fitness, said Ian Burns, President and Chief Executive Officer, Servus Credit Union. A lack of access to technology affects not only academic performance, labor market success, but the health of our communities. We encourage all companies to think sustainably and donate their end-of-cycle technology to organizations like Alberta Computers for Schools."

"Servus' support will positively impact communities across Alberta and help us provide affordable technology access, employment opportunities for youth and enhanced digital skills," added Ms. Cope.



While the program has many positive impacts (environmental, economic and social), one of the less known one is the impact on youth employment. Through paid internships, ACFS has been able to change the lives of hundreds of young people over the years by providing them with valuable technical work experience.

About Computers for Schools Plus

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. This program is funded by the Government of Canada.

Contact

Kari Cope

Kari.cope@cfsalberta.ca





