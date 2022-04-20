Professional Community Management Names Lydia Huh As Business Development Manager

Los Angeles, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, is pleased to name Lydia Huh, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, as business development manager. In her new role, she will focus on building client relationships while maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth

Ms. Huh joins the Associa family with more than seven years of property management experience. In her previous roles with various property management providers, she partnered closely with boards of directors for client communities to manage financial plans for the associations, oversee architectural control applications, proactively recommend action plans for large scale repair and landscaping projects, train other managers, facilitate successful board meetings and elections, and foster neighbor relationships through community events.

Most recently, Ms. Huh served as director of sales at O’Connell Landscape Maintenance in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. In that capacity, she developed a marketing agenda for key markets in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, while also rebranding the company’s marketing approach and managing its media platforms.

“Lydia has a well-earned reputation for working closely with team members, client board members, and external vendors to execute management operations with successful outcomes,” stated Leslie Baldwin, Associa vice president of sales. “She is a creative thinker and customer-focused leader. We are excited to have her onboard to support our branch’s growth.”

Ms. Huh is a graduate of the University of California, Irvine. She holds Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designations from CAI, and a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Associations Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

