TripleBlind Solution Now Available in AWS Marketplace

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , creator of the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation, is now available in AWS Marketplace . The launch allows enterprises worldwide to leverage TripleBlind’s solution which unlocks the intellectual property value of data while preserving privacy and ensuring compliance with HIPAA and GDPR.



AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS). TripleBlind is available to AWS customers today.

TripleBlind offers users three pricing plans based on their organization’s budgets and needs: 30-Day Evaluation License, Annual Enterprise License, or Hourly Software Cost with a Free Trial. TripleBlind’s software-only solution is delivered via a simple API, allowing enterprises to get started through AWS Marketplace in a matter of hours versus weeks or months. AWS ensures seamless cloud delivery and integration and facilitates payment directly through users’ annual AWS commitment.

“Launching TripleBlind in AWS Marketplace is a pivotal step in accelerating data collaboration and unlocking the untapped intellectual property value of data around the world,” said Chris Barnett, Vice President, Marketing & Partnerships at TripleBlind. “The TripleBlind Solution has been mathematically proven to solve data use cases across many industries, especially healthcare and financial services, and this launch will make it easier for more organizations to realize that potential.”

TripleBlind’s innovations build on well understood principles of data protection, such as federated learning and multi-party compute. Its innovations radically improve the practical use of privacy preserving technologies by adding true scalability and faster processing, with support for all data and algorithm types. TripleBlind deploys on all cloud platforms and compares favorably with all existing privacy preserving technology, including homomorphic encryption, synthetic data, and tokenization.

About TripleBlind

Combining Data and Algorithms while Preserving Privacy and Ensuring Compliance

TripleBlind has created the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation.

The TripleBlind solution is software-only and delivered via a simple API. It solves for a broad range of use cases, with current focus on healthcare and financial services. The company is backed by Accenture, General Catalyst, and The Mayo Clinic.

TripleBlind compares favorably with existing methods of privacy preserving technology, such as homomorphic encryption, synthetic data, and tokenization and has documented use cases for more than two dozen mission critical business problems.

For an overview, a live demo, or a one-hour hands-on workshop, contact@tripleblind.ai .