Waterdrip Capital to Become the Lead Investor of TRUE on the Asian Market

NEW YORK, NY, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUE joins the pool of interest of Waterdrip Capital which becomes its lead investor on the Asian market.





TRUE is an ecosystem to create and deliver next gen NFT utilities to GameFi industry and everyday life. The company is set to grow in a decentralized multi-chain infrastructure to guide brands, developers and users to the world of Web 3.0.

"TRUE helps traditional brands with transition from web2 to web3 world, and the experience of its team members will assure the success," said Yushan Zheng, Co-founder, Waterdrip Capital.

Waterdrip Capital is a foundation started in 2017 by the most forward-thinking Chinese blockchain pioneers as an international investment institution focusing on blockchain industry. The company will become a solid backup for TRUE to provide the project with the mighty take-off and introduction to the top-tier funds, exchanges and KOLs.

Waterdrip actively invests in various fields of the blockchain ecosystem, including public chains, protocol layers and applications, especially Polkadot, DPOS ecosystem, COSMOS/IRISnet ecosystem, Defi applications, DAO applications, in total more than 50 blockchain projects worldwide.

Such firm support will help TRUE to accumulate some prominent partners on the way to its mission - to unleash the potential of NFT technology and expand its functionality for widespread use.

"On every pitch session, Waterdrip Capital is always presented as one of the top smart investors. This foundation has always been distinguished by its openness, friendliness and strong support. I am incredibly excited to have them as our lead investor in Asia! This is one of the best foundations you can imagine. Thank you guys for your trust! I am sure, there is a long, fruitful and interesting journey ahead of us," said Dan Andrian, CEO, TRUE.

