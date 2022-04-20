New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market to Reach 573.7 Million Units by 2026



In times of COVID-19, significant focus is being shed on health and fitness. Exercise is one of the indispensable components of the holistic approach to healthy and quality living. Physical activity combined with a well-balanced diet is a perfect recipe for stimulating and strengthening the immune system that safeguards the host from diseases and infections. The pandemic is profoundly influencing the everyday life of consumers around the world. Social, financial, physical, emotional and environmental issues are topping the priority list for consumers. Given that stress can weaken the immune system and compromise overall health and well-being, consumers are beginning to spend additional time, money, and resources on lifestyle changes, fitness routines, and food habits to deal with the pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices estimated at 280 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 573.7 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Sports & Fitness, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach 361.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote Health Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 136.4 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 59.9 Million Units by 2026



The Wireless Health and Fitness Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at 136.4 Million Units in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 59.9 Million Units by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.



Health monitors are appearing in all shapes and sizes, ranging from wearables such as wrist bands to smart watches as well as their integration with mobile phones. Moreover, the capabilities of the devices and apps are increasing with new technological advances, making them more accurate and evolve into complete healthcare solutions. Fitness wearables are among the most prevalent technology aids that are helping users to keep track of various aspects of their lifestyles and fitness regimens. Consumers are increasingly opting for wearable wireless sports, fitness and wellness devices with the intention of keeping themselves healthy and safe. With growing health awareness, focus on leading active lifestyle, alarming rise in obesity & related problems, and rising health risks of a sedentary lifestyle, there has been a growing emphasis on staying healthy and fit. Increasing spending power in developing countries, large-scale modernization, and highly advanced and cost-effective wireless healthcare technologies are thus fuelling growth in the market. As a result, sports, activity, and fitness monitoring technologies are emerging as promising segment of the overall consumer electronics market. Driven by the Quantified Self trend, wearable devices for sports and fitness continue to gain the attention of consumers and enthusiasts alike as wearable fitness devices help users in collecting and measuring data based on the user`s physical condition and performance. Wearers are increasingly using these devices for tracking their weight, step count, heart rate, calories burned, balance, breathing rate, explosive strength and the condition of their vital organs, as well as also for setting personal goals. Consumers are increasingly adopting fitness devices as they encourage users in realizing their personal goals including getting a proper amount of sleep and maintaining healthy weight.



Professional Healthcare Segment to Reach 68.3 Million Units by 2026



In the global Professional Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 23.6 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 65.4 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 5.1 Million Units by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 16.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured) -

Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.

adidas AG

Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Beurer GmbH

Dexcom, Inc.

Entra Health Systems LLC

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Google Inc.

iHealth Labs, Inc.

Intelesens Ltd.

Isansys Lifecare Ltd.

Motorola Mobility LLC

LG Electronics Inc.

Medtronic plc

Misfit, Inc.

NeuroSky, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Withings SA

NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Oregon Scientific, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Polar Electro Oy

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Suunto Oy

Under Armour, Inc.

Vital Connect, Inc.

Winmedical Srl

Xiaomi Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Catalyzes Consumer Engagement With Health & Wellbeing

Technologies

Wireless Health & Fitness Devices Market Escapes the Ravages of

the Virus Induced Economic Recession

A Synopsized Review of the State of the Battered Global Economy

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Unemployment Rates at Historical Highs Destroys a Multitude of

Industries Dependent on Discretionary Income

Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

Budgeting for Health! Spending on Health is No Longer

Discretionary. COVID-19 Underlines the Importance of Immunity

in Today’s World

Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19

An Opportunity in Crisis! Global Market for Physical Fitness

Equipment for Years 2019, 2020 & 2021 (In US$ Million)

A Key Part of This At-Home Fitness Trend is Self-Management of

Active Lifestyle Where Wearables Play a Major Role

Wireless Health & Fitness Devices: Scope & Definition

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation of Healthcare

Leading Digital Health Categories by Funding: 1H2020

Ready for Disruption! Among the Digital Technologies,

Benefiting Are Health & Fitness Wearables

Global Wearable Technology Market by Application: 2019

Market Outlook: A Recapitulation

Hospitals Wake Up to the Benefits of Wireless Health Devices

Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their

Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &

2023

Equity in Healthcare is a Burning Global Issue. Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices Storm Into the Spotlight For Their Ability

to Democratize Healthcare

As Smart Homes Evolve Into Portals for Healthcare Delivery,

Home Health Hubs Emerge Into a Major Growth Driving Force

As Smart Homes Become Self-Care Hubs of the Future, Adoption of

Smart Wearables Will Receive a Boost: Global Number of Smart

Homes (In Million)

Integration of Wearables into Telemedicine Explodes Into a

Major Trend

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Telemedicine Adoption

Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the Year 2020

Role of Wearables in Telemedicine

Role of AI in Wearables Gets Bigger

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Health Risk

Assessment & Continuous Monitoring Benefits Market Growth

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 and 2030

Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden Drives Demand for Wireless

Devices for CVD Management

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2020-2030)

Epidemic Global Diabetes Prevalence Spurs Opportunities for

Wireless Devices for Blood Glucose Monitoring

COVID-19 Sharpens Focus on Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79 Years)

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030

and 2045

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by End-Use

(in %) for 2020

Rising Global Hypertension Prevalence Drives Opportunities for

Wireless Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and

Females Aged 25+ Years

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on

Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring

World 65+ Population (In Million)

Wearables Emerge to be a Major Enabler of Remote Health Monitoring

Emerging From the Growing Trend Towards Aging-in-Place is the

Rising Popularity of PERS

Global Market for PERS (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region/

Country for Years 2020, 2020, 2024 & 2027

Smartwatches: the Poster Child of Fitness Wearables

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for

Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Amid the

Pandemic, Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs

Offer Huge Opportunities for Growth

Global Corporate Wellness Market (In US$ Million) for Years

2019, 2020,2022,2024 & 2027

With Rapid Adoption of Wearables Comes the Big Question of How

to Manage ?Big Data of Wearables?

Bluetooth: An Important Enabling Technology for Wireless

Wearable Devices

Battery Power Being Vital for Wearable Technology is a Major

Area Identified for Innovation & R&D

Privacy & Data Issues Continue to Plague the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports & Fitness by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Health Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Health Monitoring

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Professional Healthcare

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Monitoring by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Diagnosis by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 21: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 25: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 39: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional

Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 51: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 57: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type -

Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application -

Monitoring and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type -

Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application -

Monitoring and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022

(E)

Table 69: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 73: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: India 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 75: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: India 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 77: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type -

Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 79: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application -

Monitoring and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product

Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health

Monitoring and Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application -

Monitoring and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless

Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the

Years 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for

2022 (E)

Table 85: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region -

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 87: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type -

Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application -

Monitoring and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &

2027



BRAZIL

Table 91: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 93: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 95: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &

Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring

and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 99: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product

Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and

Professional Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness,

Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application -

Monitoring and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the

Years 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022

(E)

Table 103: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type -

Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________