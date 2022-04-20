New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market to Reach 573.7 Million Units by 2026
In times of COVID-19, significant focus is being shed on health and fitness. Exercise is one of the indispensable components of the holistic approach to healthy and quality living. Physical activity combined with a well-balanced diet is a perfect recipe for stimulating and strengthening the immune system that safeguards the host from diseases and infections. The pandemic is profoundly influencing the everyday life of consumers around the world. Social, financial, physical, emotional and environmental issues are topping the priority list for consumers. Given that stress can weaken the immune system and compromise overall health and well-being, consumers are beginning to spend additional time, money, and resources on lifestyle changes, fitness routines, and food habits to deal with the pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices estimated at 280 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 573.7 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Sports & Fitness, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach 361.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote Health Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 136.4 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 59.9 Million Units by 2026
The Wireless Health and Fitness Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at 136.4 Million Units in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 59.9 Million Units by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.
Health monitors are appearing in all shapes and sizes, ranging from wearables such as wrist bands to smart watches as well as their integration with mobile phones. Moreover, the capabilities of the devices and apps are increasing with new technological advances, making them more accurate and evolve into complete healthcare solutions. Fitness wearables are among the most prevalent technology aids that are helping users to keep track of various aspects of their lifestyles and fitness regimens. Consumers are increasingly opting for wearable wireless sports, fitness and wellness devices with the intention of keeping themselves healthy and safe. With growing health awareness, focus on leading active lifestyle, alarming rise in obesity & related problems, and rising health risks of a sedentary lifestyle, there has been a growing emphasis on staying healthy and fit. Increasing spending power in developing countries, large-scale modernization, and highly advanced and cost-effective wireless healthcare technologies are thus fuelling growth in the market. As a result, sports, activity, and fitness monitoring technologies are emerging as promising segment of the overall consumer electronics market. Driven by the Quantified Self trend, wearable devices for sports and fitness continue to gain the attention of consumers and enthusiasts alike as wearable fitness devices help users in collecting and measuring data based on the user`s physical condition and performance. Wearers are increasingly using these devices for tracking their weight, step count, heart rate, calories burned, balance, breathing rate, explosive strength and the condition of their vital organs, as well as also for setting personal goals. Consumers are increasingly adopting fitness devices as they encourage users in realizing their personal goals including getting a proper amount of sleep and maintaining healthy weight.
Professional Healthcare Segment to Reach 68.3 Million Units by 2026
In the global Professional Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 23.6 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 65.4 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 5.1 Million Units by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 16.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured) -
- Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.
- adidas AG
- Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.
- Apple, Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
- Beurer GmbH
- Dexcom, Inc.
- Entra Health Systems LLC
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- Google Inc.
- iHealth Labs, Inc.
- Intelesens Ltd.
- Isansys Lifecare Ltd.
- Motorola Mobility LLC
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Misfit, Inc.
- NeuroSky, Inc.
- Nike, Inc.
- Nonin Medical, Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Withings SA
- NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL
- Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- Oregon Scientific, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Polar Electro Oy
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Suunto Oy
- Under Armour, Inc.
- Vital Connect, Inc.
- Winmedical Srl
- Xiaomi Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
COVID-19 Catalyzes Consumer Engagement With Health & Wellbeing
Technologies
Wireless Health & Fitness Devices Market Escapes the Ravages of
the Virus Induced Economic Recession
A Synopsized Review of the State of the Battered Global Economy
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Unemployment Rates at Historical Highs Destroys a Multitude of
Industries Dependent on Discretionary Income
Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)
Budgeting for Health! Spending on Health is No Longer
Discretionary. COVID-19 Underlines the Importance of Immunity
in Today’s World
Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19
An Opportunity in Crisis! Global Market for Physical Fitness
Equipment for Years 2019, 2020 & 2021 (In US$ Million)
A Key Part of This At-Home Fitness Trend is Self-Management of
Active Lifestyle Where Wearables Play a Major Role
Wireless Health & Fitness Devices: Scope & Definition
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation of Healthcare
Leading Digital Health Categories by Funding: 1H2020
Ready for Disruption! Among the Digital Technologies,
Benefiting Are Health & Fitness Wearables
Global Wearable Technology Market by Application: 2019
Market Outlook: A Recapitulation
Hospitals Wake Up to the Benefits of Wireless Health Devices
Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their
Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023
Equity in Healthcare is a Burning Global Issue. Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices Storm Into the Spotlight For Their Ability
to Democratize Healthcare
As Smart Homes Evolve Into Portals for Healthcare Delivery,
Home Health Hubs Emerge Into a Major Growth Driving Force
As Smart Homes Become Self-Care Hubs of the Future, Adoption of
Smart Wearables Will Receive a Boost: Global Number of Smart
Homes (In Million)
Integration of Wearables into Telemedicine Explodes Into a
Major Trend
COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Telemedicine Adoption
Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the Year 2020
Role of Wearables in Telemedicine
Role of AI in Wearables Gets Bigger
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Health Risk
Assessment & Continuous Monitoring Benefits Market Growth
Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2018 and 2030
Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden Drives Demand for Wireless
Devices for CVD Management
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2020-2030)
Epidemic Global Diabetes Prevalence Spurs Opportunities for
Wireless Devices for Blood Glucose Monitoring
COVID-19 Sharpens Focus on Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79 Years)
Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030
and 2045
Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by End-Use
(in %) for 2020
Rising Global Hypertension Prevalence Drives Opportunities for
Wireless Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring
Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and
Females Aged 25+ Years
Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on
Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring
World 65+ Population (In Million)
Wearables Emerge to be a Major Enabler of Remote Health Monitoring
Emerging From the Growing Trend Towards Aging-in-Place is the
Rising Popularity of PERS
Global Market for PERS (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region/
Country for Years 2020, 2020, 2024 & 2027
Smartwatches: the Poster Child of Fitness Wearables
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for
Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Amid the
Pandemic, Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs
Offer Huge Opportunities for Growth
Global Corporate Wellness Market (In US$ Million) for Years
2019, 2020,2022,2024 & 2027
With Rapid Adoption of Wearables Comes the Big Question of How
to Manage ?Big Data of Wearables?
Bluetooth: An Important Enabling Technology for Wireless
Wearable Devices
Battery Power Being Vital for Wearable Technology is a Major
Area Identified for Innovation & R&D
Privacy & Data Issues Continue to Plague the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports & Fitness by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Health Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Health Monitoring
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Professional Healthcare
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Monitoring by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Diagnosis by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 21: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 25: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 39: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional
Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 51: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type -
Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional
Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application -
Monitoring and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type -
Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional
Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application -
Monitoring and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Table 69: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 73: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: India 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 75: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: India 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type -
Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional
Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 79: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application -
Monitoring and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product
Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health
Monitoring and Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application -
Monitoring and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the
Years 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for
2022 (E)
Table 85: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region -
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 87: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type -
Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional
Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application -
Monitoring and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 &
2027
BRAZIL
Table 91: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 93: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 95: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 99: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product
Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness,
Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application -
Monitoring and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the
Years 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022
(E)
Table 103: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type -
Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional
Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________