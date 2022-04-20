New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205344/?utm_source=GNW

Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market to Reach 8.8 Million Units by the Year 2026



Smart AR glasses are typically heads-up displays in the form of specialized eyewear. Form factors of smart AR glasses range from simple assisted reality glasses to MR Holographic Displays. AR/VR smart glass technology is experiencing increasing adoption in various sectors such as field service, logistics, manufacturing, operation, and inspection. AR/VR smart glasses have the capability to improve and also take the place of current technology solutions in supply chains. Organizations using AR wearable electronics are showing applications that result in improvements in productivity, efficiency, and also compliance. The market is expected to gain from the developments in machine vision and AI and also analytics and big data. Object and face tracking enhancements, voice recognition and other capabilities will augment the adoption of AR and VR. The AR/VR smart glasses market is also expected to gain from the Industry 4.0 and the growing interest in AR/VR technology among gamers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses estimated at 255.6 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8.8 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 80.3% over the analysis period. Simple Assisted Reality Glasses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 76.9% CAGR to reach 6.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MR Holographic Displays segment is readjusted to a revised 88.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.1% share of the global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 257.1 Thousand Units in 2020, While China is Forecast to Reach 460.4 Thousand Units by 2026



The Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market in the U.S. is estimated at 257.1 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 62.03% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 460.4 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 99.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 70.6% and 76.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 81.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 915.7 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period.



Smart Helmets Segment to Reach 1.5 Million Units by 2026



Smart Helmet feature a 360-degree camera, GPS, WLAN, Bluetooth, IR transmitter, and solid-state memory integrated into smart glasses. The unit displays graphical information, enabling workers to gain information on maintenance or repair from remote experts. Hands-free operations are a major advantage. In the global Smart Helmets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 71.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 53.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 2.3 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 75.4 Thousand Units by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -

Atheer, Inc.

Avegant Corp.

C Wear Technologies AB

Epson America, Inc.

Everysight Ltd.

Google Inc.

LAFORGE Optical Inc.

Lumus Ltd.

Magic Leap, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIS, Inc.

Optinvent SA

Samsung Group

Tobii AB

Trivisio Prototyping GmbH

Upskill

Vuzix Corporation







2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Newer Capabilities of AR Spur Customer Interest in Smart AR

Glasses

Select Innovations in Smart AR Glasses Market

Promising Applications of Smart AR Glass

Smart AR Glasses to Benefit from the Rising Focus on Remote

Assistance

Smart AR Glasses Emerge as Enticing Options to Improve Business

Flows and Efficiency

Increasing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility &

Productivity to Benefit Adoption of AR in the Enterprise/

Industrial Sector

Global Market for Enterprise Wearables (In US$ Million) for the

Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Rising Investments in BYOD Brings Greater Market Opportunity

for Smart Glasses in the Enterprise Sector

Burgeoning Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone-Dependent

AR Glasses

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021

Potential to Improve Productivity & Efficiency to Fuel Adoption

of Smart AR Glasses in Industrial & Manufacturing Sector

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Presents Opportunities for AR Smart

Glasses

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory:

Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 Through 2025

Popular Industrial-Grade Smart AR Glasses: A Review

Growing Prominence of AR/VR Technology in Gaming Industry to

Boost Market Prospects

Gaming Platforms Attracting Developer Interest: % of Game

Developers Working on a Game by Gaming Platform

5G Network Technology and Digitization: Potential for AR/VR

Smart Glasses Market

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Increasing Adoption of AR/VR in Social Network Platforms to

Fuel Popularity of AR Smart Glasses

Snapchat Spectacles AR Appears Poised to Step Up Smart AR

Glasses Game

Surge in Online Shopping Activity and Burgeoning eCommerce

Market Drives Focus onto the Role of Smart AR Glasses

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Smart AR Glasses to Revolutionize Retail & Shopping Sector

Warehouses & Logistics Turn to Smart AR Glasses for ?Hands-Free

Order Picking? Tasks

Smart AR Glasses to Enable Hands-Free Inspection, Maintenance

and Repair of Production Floor Machinery

AR Complements CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in

Enterprises

Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design Firms

AR Devices Find Increased Importance in Healthcare Industry,

Spurring Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses

Rise of Remote Monitoring & Telemedicine amid COVID-19 to

Present Opportunities for Smart AR Glass Market

App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making Augmented

Reality Enterprise Ready

AR Smart Glass & AI: Providing Transformative Experience in

Insurance Industry

Major Challenges Confronting Smart AR Glasses Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 51

