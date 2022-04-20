New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205344/?utm_source=GNW
Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market to Reach 8.8 Million Units by the Year 2026
Smart AR glasses are typically heads-up displays in the form of specialized eyewear. Form factors of smart AR glasses range from simple assisted reality glasses to MR Holographic Displays. AR/VR smart glass technology is experiencing increasing adoption in various sectors such as field service, logistics, manufacturing, operation, and inspection. AR/VR smart glasses have the capability to improve and also take the place of current technology solutions in supply chains. Organizations using AR wearable electronics are showing applications that result in improvements in productivity, efficiency, and also compliance. The market is expected to gain from the developments in machine vision and AI and also analytics and big data. Object and face tracking enhancements, voice recognition and other capabilities will augment the adoption of AR and VR. The AR/VR smart glasses market is also expected to gain from the Industry 4.0 and the growing interest in AR/VR technology among gamers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses estimated at 255.6 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8.8 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 80.3% over the analysis period. Simple Assisted Reality Glasses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 76.9% CAGR to reach 6.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MR Holographic Displays segment is readjusted to a revised 88.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.1% share of the global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 257.1 Thousand Units in 2020, While China is Forecast to Reach 460.4 Thousand Units by 2026
The Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market in the U.S. is estimated at 257.1 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 62.03% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 460.4 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 99.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 70.6% and 76.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 81.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 915.7 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period.
Smart Helmets Segment to Reach 1.5 Million Units by 2026
Smart Helmet feature a 360-degree camera, GPS, WLAN, Bluetooth, IR transmitter, and solid-state memory integrated into smart glasses. The unit displays graphical information, enabling workers to gain information on maintenance or repair from remote experts. Hands-free operations are a major advantage. In the global Smart Helmets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 71.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 53.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 2.3 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 75.4 Thousand Units by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -
- Atheer, Inc.
- Avegant Corp.
- C Wear Technologies AB
- Epson America, Inc.
- Everysight Ltd.
- Google Inc.
- LAFORGE Optical Inc.
- Lumus Ltd.
- Magic Leap, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NVIS, Inc.
- Optinvent SA
- Samsung Group
- Tobii AB
- Trivisio Prototyping GmbH
- Upskill
- Vuzix Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Triggers Need for Digital Interventions and Hybrid
Workspaces, Presenting Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses
China Uses AR Smart Glasses to Deal with COVID-19 Resurgence
COVID-19 Outbreak Drives Use of AR/VR Glasses in Defense Sector
Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence
with Digital Information and Media
Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity Surrounding AR
to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses: Global Market for
Augmented Reality (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023
and 2026
Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses: Making Science Fiction a
Reality
AR Glasses: Insights into Functionality
AR versus VR Glasses
Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses: Despite Early Failures,
Long-term Remains Promising
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Intriguing Real-World & Potential Applications of Smart Glasses
Competition
Google Glass Failure & the Lessons Learnt
Google Glass Enterprise Edition: Focus on Industrial Applications
Microsoft’s HoloLens: Wearable Holographic Computing
Products Stirring Smart Glasses Market with Innovative
Functionality
Companies Betting Big on Next-Generation Smart AR Glass Technology
Upcoming Products in the Smart AR Glass Market: An Overview
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Newer Capabilities of AR Spur Customer Interest in Smart AR
Glasses
Select Innovations in Smart AR Glasses Market
Promising Applications of Smart AR Glass
Smart AR Glasses to Benefit from the Rising Focus on Remote
Assistance
Smart AR Glasses Emerge as Enticing Options to Improve Business
Flows and Efficiency
Increasing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility &
Productivity to Benefit Adoption of AR in the Enterprise/
Industrial Sector
Global Market for Enterprise Wearables (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
Rising Investments in BYOD Brings Greater Market Opportunity
for Smart Glasses in the Enterprise Sector
Burgeoning Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone-Dependent
AR Glasses
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021
Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021
Potential to Improve Productivity & Efficiency to Fuel Adoption
of Smart AR Glasses in Industrial & Manufacturing Sector
Trend towards Industry 4.0 Presents Opportunities for AR Smart
Glasses
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory:
Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 Through 2025
Popular Industrial-Grade Smart AR Glasses: A Review
Growing Prominence of AR/VR Technology in Gaming Industry to
Boost Market Prospects
Gaming Platforms Attracting Developer Interest: % of Game
Developers Working on a Game by Gaming Platform
5G Network Technology and Digitization: Potential for AR/VR
Smart Glasses Market
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
Increasing Adoption of AR/VR in Social Network Platforms to
Fuel Popularity of AR Smart Glasses
Snapchat Spectacles AR Appears Poised to Step Up Smart AR
Glasses Game
Surge in Online Shopping Activity and Burgeoning eCommerce
Market Drives Focus onto the Role of Smart AR Glasses
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Smart AR Glasses to Revolutionize Retail & Shopping Sector
Warehouses & Logistics Turn to Smart AR Glasses for ?Hands-Free
Order Picking? Tasks
Smart AR Glasses to Enable Hands-Free Inspection, Maintenance
and Repair of Production Floor Machinery
AR Complements CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in
Enterprises
Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design Firms
AR Devices Find Increased Importance in Healthcare Industry,
Spurring Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses
Rise of Remote Monitoring & Telemedicine amid COVID-19 to
Present Opportunities for Smart AR Glass Market
App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making Augmented
Reality Enterprise Ready
AR Smart Glass & AI: Providing Transformative Experience in
Insurance Industry
Major Challenges Confronting Smart AR Glasses Market
