Aquasend Selected for Xylem Innovation Incubator Program

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquasend is proud to announce its participation in the Xylem Innovation Incubator Program. Xylem is a leading, global water technology company committed to solving the world’s greatest water challenges with innovation. Its incubator program is a one-year initiative, designed to evaluate technology cohesiveness and access the development of a sustainable relationship between Aquasend and Xylem. Both organizations work together to provide water solutions to the aquaculture market and assist with the advancements of these technologies in the market.

Aquasend provides aqua farmers with revolutionary technology, communications and management. Aquasend has set a company goal to help transform the global aqua farming industry within the next five years. To achieve this, Aquasend is providing products that improve water quality through continuous monitoring to the largest and smallest aqua farms around the world.

The Aquasend Beacon™ accurately measures dissolved oxygen and temperature. It continuously analyzes water quality and sends alerts in real-time if problems are detected. The Beacon’s real-time monitoring technology can close the geographical gap between a farmer or researcher, and the deployment site of their Aquasend product, saving time, labor costs and travel costs.

“The Aquasend team is ecstatic to have this opportunity to work closely with water leaders within the Xylem organization. Our collaboration is focused on bringing innovative technologies to inland aquaculture markets. As aquaculture grows to become an important food source, it’s our goal to support this industry with data and solutions,” Kristin Elliott, CEO of Aquasend shares.

Aquasend and Xylem Innovation Labs are eager to begin this program to make a lasting impact of our world water sources. The possibilities are endless with this amazing mentorship program, and Aquasend is greatly looking forward to seeing the benefits the Xylem Incubator Program brings to its technology and the maintenance of water quality.

“We’re partnering with the startup community and other innovators around the world to bring new technologies to market faster. Aquasend is an example of a technology company that is positioned both to have a near term impact on aquaculture farmers and to support long term sustainable practices with respect to the water they consume,” Sivan Zamir, Vice President, Xylem Innovation Labs.

###

About Aquasend

In 2019, Aquasend was born in the R&D labs of its parent company, Precision Measurement Engineering (PME). Researchers began testing oxygen-sensing and water quality equipment with aqua farm managers. Aquasend’s newest product, the Aquasend Beacon, provides aquaculture farmers with tools and continuous reporting in order to instantly manage dissolved oxygen and temperature levels. Follow Aquasend on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter and visit www.aquasend.com to learn more.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Attachments