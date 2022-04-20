Subsea 7 S.A. Treasury Shares

Luxembourg – 20 April 2022 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the Company) announced that on 20 April 2022, the Company has transferred 30,117 shares held in treasury to satisfy employee share awards under the Company’s Long-term Incentive Plan.

Following the above transfer, the number of common shares held in treasury is 7,004,900 representing 2.33% of the Company's issued common shares. The total number of shares in issue, including treasury shares, is unchanged at 300,000,000.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

