New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Industry"
Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Brakes and Clutches estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Mechanical Friction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromagnetic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $328.5 Million by 2026
The Industrial Brakes and Clutches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$328.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Mechanical Friction Based Brakes and Clutches Segment to Reach $709.6 Million by 2026
In the global Mechanical Friction Based Brakes and Clutches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$475.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$566.2 Million by the close of the year 2026. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$73.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 174 Featured) -
- Altra Industrial Motion, Inc.
- Boston Gear
- Formsprag Clutch, Inc.
- Inertia Dynamics LLC
- Marland Clutch
- Stromag
- Warner Electric, Inc.
- Dayton Superior Products Co., Inc.
- Electroid Company
- Hilliard Corp.
- INTORQ GmbH & CO. KG
- KEB Automation KG
- Lenze SE
- Magnetic Technologies Ltd.
- Magtrol, Inc.
- Ogura Clutch Co., Ltd.
- Placid Industries, Inc.
- Redex Andantex
- Andantex USA, Inc.
- Merobel
- Regal Power Transmission Solutions
- Rexnord Corp.
- Sjogren Industries, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Effect of the Pandemic on Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019E to 2022F
The Pandemic Unleashes Unique Challenges for Industrial Brakes &
Clutch Manufacturers
Contingency Plans for Business Continuity
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2021
Mining Sector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Billion:
2019-2021
Industrial Brakes and Clutches - A Primer
Types of Industrial Brakes and Clutches
Brakes/Clutches Actuation Methods
Cooling of Brakes and Clutches
Health Hazards Associated with Handling and Repair of Brakes
and Clutches
Regulations Governing Treatment and Disposal of Brake and
Clutch Materials
End-Use Applications
Industrial Brakes and Clutches: An Introductory Prelude
Wider Use Case across Numerous Application Domains: Cornerstone
for Present & Future Growth
Select Applications of Industrial Brakes & Clutches in Key
Verticals
Interest in Industrial Automation Creates Opportunities
Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment (2021E):
Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory Automation and
Process Automation
Global Industrial Automation Market by Sector (2021E):
Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Automotive, Chemical,
Food Processing, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals,
Plastic Manufacturing, Power, Textile and Others
Global Robotics Market by Country/Region (2021E): Percentage
Breakdown of Investments for China, Japan, US, Western Europe,
and Rest of World
Emphasis on Performance & Safety of Industrial Systems Directs
Progressive Trajectory
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Economies: Prime Growth Drivers
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Regional Market
Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, USA,
Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Vendors Emphasize Brand Name to Sustain Market Growth
One-Stop-Shop Concept Remains Important Strategy
Tailored Approach Towards Robust Distribution Network
After-Sales Support: A Scoring Point
Growing Competition from Asian Companies
Mounting Pricing Pressure
Consolidation Remains a Major Trait
Recent Market Activity
Industrial Brakes and Clutches - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Product Innovation Continues to Drive Growth in the Industrial
Brakes & Clutches Market
Advancements & Innovations Remain the Primary Focus Area
End-Use Level Requirements Spur Changes in Brake and Clutch Design
Improvements in Permanent Holding Magnet Brakes Deliver
Additional Capabilities
Novel Manufacturing Methods Aid Roll Out of Sophisticated Designs
Global 3D Printing Market by Segment (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Materials, Products, and Services
Global 3D Printing Market by Sector (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Architectural, Automotive, Business &
Industrial Machines, Consumer Products, Defense &
Aerospace, Education, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Dental,
and Others
Global 3D Printers Market by Sector (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Architecture, Automotive,
Consumer Products, Healthcare, and Others
A Note on Select Innovative Brake & Clutch Products
Global Market for Clutches and Brakes: Major Trends
Specifying the Right Brake and Clutch Designs Becomes Important
in the Current Dynamic Scenario
Investments in Emerging Technologies Presents New Growth
Opportunities
Electromagnetic Caliper Brakes Make Robust Gains
Technical Superiority Over Drum Brakes Widens Prospects for
Disc Brakes
Demand for Drum-Style Brakes to Remain High
Rugged Brakes for Hazardous Environments Exhibit Growth
Parking Brakes for Locking Idle Machinery
Rising Emphasis on Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Widens Prospects
A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Soaring Demand for Food Processing Machinery Steers Market
Momentum
World 4-Year Perspective for Food Processing Machinery and
Equipment* by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown
of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific
(excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2017 and 2020
Regulations Drive Adoption of Washdown Brakes
Oil Shear Technology for Brakes and Clutches Used in Food
Processing Industry
Material Handling Equipment: A Key End-Use Vertical
World 4-Year Perspective for Material Handling Equipment by
Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar
Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding
Japan), Middle East and Latin American Markets for Years
2017 and 2020
Machinery-Intensive Textile Sector Extends Potential Opportunities
Machine Tools Sector Underpins Revenue Growth
World 4-Year Perspective for Machine Tools by Geographic
Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US,
Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East/Africa and
Latin American Markets for Years 2017 and 2020
World Machine Tools Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Dollar Sales by End-Use Industry
World Machine Tools Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Dollar Sales for Metal Cutting Tools by Segment
World Machine Tools Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Dollar Sales for Metal Forming Tools by Segment
Brakes & Clutches Assume Critical Importance in Mining Conveyors
Mining Operators Prioritize Hydraulic Brakes for Overland
Conveyors
Servo Motors: A Niche End-Use Market for Industrial Brakes
Industrial Brakes & Clutches for Hassle-Free Web Tension Control
Small Diameter Brakes Gain Traction in Medical & Pharmaceutical
Robots
Brakes and Clutches for Paper Processing Equipment
Integrated Packages: Order of the Day in Motor Market
Heavy-Duty Brakes for Dynamic Applications
Traditional Brakes Sustain Momentum
Replacement Demand Enhances Market Prospects
Backstopping Clutches with High Torque Capacity Come to the Fore
Uncertainty in Raw Materials Prices Remains a Major Challenge
