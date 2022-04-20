New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151493/?utm_source=GNW
Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2026
The term `physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals` refer to cosmeceutical products that are sold through physician clinics or offices. Physician dispensed cosmeceuticals can be used on their own or in combination with other aesthetic procedures or treatments. Physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market globally is witnessing a steady growth, driven primarily by the rising demand from patients with high aesthetic consciousness. Despite the easy and increasing availability of professional skin care products, customers are demonstrating preference for cosmeceuticals sold by the physician`s office, as they are thought to offer better results. Patients are also expressing higher confidence in using products prescribed by their physicians, especially given the explosion in options available in the mass marketplace which are difficult to compare or differentiate. The market is also sensitive to economic environment, with financial downturns having an adverse impact on the market for physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$12 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.3% share of the global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026
The Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The market is being fuelled by the ineffectiveness of non-prescription cosmetics in meeting the consumer needs and the promise of enhanced results offered by prescription products. Patients are showing greater confidence in products recommended by physicians owing to their ability to improve appearance of the skin. Driven by the growing level of consumer confidence in physician-prescribed products, the market for physician dispensed cosmeceutical products is expected to post steady growth in the coming years. Rising consumer demand for effective and high-quality products for promoting both health and beauty is driving physicians to prescribe cosmeceutical products for offering support to overall skin health and prevent signs of aging. Changing consumer preferences, the highly stressful lives of consumers, increasing pollution levels and the subsequent damage caused to skin, hair and eyes of people is driving growth in the global market for physician dispensed cosmeceuticals. The growing awareness about maintaining physical appearance among the world`s expanding elderly population and changing attitudes of the geriatric and middle aged population in developing economies present significant opportunities for the physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market. Rising awareness about new skin conditions attributed to pollution and climate change and the growing demand for branded cosmeceuticals due to their improved efficacy and safety levels are expected to foster growth in the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market. Companies are increasingly investing in research and development initiatives to create new products and to stay competitive. Going forwards, product premiumization is set to fuel overall sales. Another factor expected to bring significant sales improvement is the continuous increase in the number of dispensing physicians every year. Besides, deepening Internet penetration and increasing usage of Internet and e-Commerce as a marketing channel is expected to drive future sales.
Eye Care Segment to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026
This segment includes prescription drops, artificial tears, and other eye care products. The segment covers eye care products aimed at strengthening and stimulating the re-growth of eyelashes. In the global Eye Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$434.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 91 Featured) -
- Allergan Plc
- Athena Cosmetics, Inc.
- Biopelle, Inc.
- Clinique Laboratories, LLC
- Emerson Ecologics, LLC
- iS CLINICAL
- Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc.
- La Roche-Posay Laboratoire Pharmaceutique
- Neutrogena Corp.
- Obagi Medical Products, Inc.
- SkinCeuticals
- SkinMedica, Inc.
- Solta Medical, Inc.
- Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.
- ZO® Skin Health, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress
Due to Pandemic
COVID-19 Disruptions Impact Aesthetic Services Market
Market Players Strategize to Mitigate Impact of Pandemic
Dermatology Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals
Types of Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals
Select Major Ingredients Used in Physician-Dispensed
Cosmeceuticals
Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals: Delivering Health and Beauty
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Physician-Dispensed Skin Care Products Lead the Global Market
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits of Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals
Drives Market Growth
Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for
Physician-Dispensed Products
Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,
2022 and 2025
Aging Population Emerges as a Key Demographic Driver of Growth
in the Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Societal Pressure to Look Young Peps Demand for Facial Aesthetics
Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With
Anti-Aging Products: The Prime Category in the Physician-
Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market
Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020,
2022 and 2024
Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve
Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor
COVID-19 Impact on Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Market
Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Significant
Opportunities for Growth
Stem Cell Products Transform Market
Select Popular Stem Cell Beauty Products
Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables
Market
Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide:
Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender for 2020E
Factors Propelling the Cosmetic Botox Market: In a Nut Shell
Millennials: A Popular Demographic Group for Botulinum Toxin
Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide:
Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group for 2019
Cosmeceutical Consumers: A Highly Informed, Aesthetically-
Conscious Group
Women Account for Highest Spends on Skin Care
Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019
Growing Trend towards Cosmeceuticals with Natural Ingredients
Focus on Finding Alternatives to Hydroquinone for Pigment
Control Purposes
Manufacturers Widen Customer Base
Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals Remains a Contentious Topic
Distribution Scenario
E-Commerce Channels Reinforce Sales of Physician Dispensed
Products
Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019
Through 2025
Beauty and Personal Care Market in the US: % Change in Offline
and Online Sales for 2019, 2021 and 2023
Social Networking Emerges as an Effective Marketing Tool
An Insight into Notable Barriers to Market Growth
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
