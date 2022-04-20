Breezy One™ is Now GBAC STAR™ Registered

Albuquerque, NM, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Build With Robots has announced that Breezy One™ is GBAC STAR™ Registered. Under the guidance of the Global Biorisk Advisory CouncilTM (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, this organization’s offering aligns with the GBAC STAR Accreditation Program, and demonstrates cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention best practices that minimize risks associated with infectious agents like COVID-19.

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training, and assesses readiness for biorisk situations. Being registered verifies Breezy One™ is positioned as approved for use with GBAC STAR protocols and standards, and is on its way to becoming validated as meeting a higher level of cleanliness and safety.

“With so many options on the market today, it can be overwhelming for decision makers to select the best equipment, chemicals, or programs,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “With GBAC STAR Registered, it’s clear which solutions and programs have been vetted by experts and meet a higher level of cleanliness and safety. This allows managers to better equip and train professionals so they can more easily and effectively uphold public health.”

To become GBAC STAR Registered, Breezy One™ had to meet specific requirements including demonstrating advantages over existing offerings in terms of efficacy, cost, health and safety, etc., as well as show scientific evidence that it will make an effective contribution in preventing the spread of COVID-19 or any other diseases. Learn more about being GBAC STAR Registered at GBAC.org/Registered

About Build With Robots

Robots and automation are expanding into our everyday lives. Build With Robots is a tech company building robotic solutions that allow workers to do their job safer and more effectively. Build With Robots believes in the dignity and value of work. They are in business to make workers’ lives better. Working with their communities, robots like Breezy One enable and strengthen the world’s workforce to be healthier, more productive, and more fulfilled. By reducing drudgery and eliminating risk, their goal is to elevate others’ roles.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility and service accreditation programs, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

