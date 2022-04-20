Healthy Hippo Announces Successful Outing at Camp Poosh with Kourtney Kardashian

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Hippo Naturals Inc. (the “Company”) – Plant-based, low sugar candy brand, Healthy Hippo announces a significant partnership with Kourtney Kardashian and Poosh, Kardashian's healthy lifestyle blog. At the first ever two-day Camp Poosh retreat in Palm Desert, Healthy Hippo candies sat front and centre at the Poosh Camp Store, where campers could taste all five naturally delicious SKUs, including fan favourites Hippo Gummies and Sour Keys.



As the only low sugar candy brand sweetened with monk fruit and not stevia, Healthy Hippo creates strong brand awareness through exciting events, careful product placement and leveraging large influencer social networks. The Company believes this approach of pairing robust social marketing with its extensive distribution will allow consumers to buy and enjoy their products more readily. Healthy Hippo gained significant reach through several features on Poosh’s Instagram stories and gained online coverage on Poosh’s website, where the event was recapped for consumers and a direct link to shop on healthyhippo.ca

"I couldn't be happier with the success of our partnership with Kourtney & Camp Poosh," said Chief Executive Officer & Founder Ashley Paterson. "Not only did we receive amazing feedback about our candy, but the Company benefited from a large social boost resulting in new customers! I look forward to continuing to work with Poosh on more exciting events."

The Company showcased its products, all with less than three grams of sugar, in the welcome box given to every camper including Kourtney Kardashian, Adrienne Bailon, Dani Michelle, Steph Shep, Malika Haqq, Nicole Williams, Rumer Willis, Sami Miro, Pia Baroncini, Atiana de la Hoya, Coco Collins, Anya Nicolodi, Olivia Stone, and Vanessa Valenzuela.

About Healthy Hippo Naturals Inc.



Healthy Hippo is a naturally delicious, plant-based low sugar candy made with three years of careful R&D. Each product is naturally sweetened with monk fruit (no stevia or sugar alcohols), 3 grams of sugar or less, non-GMO, and uses no artificial flavours or ingredients! Each candy is an evolution of traditional candy made better, ranging from sweet to sour - Hippo Gummies, Swedish Hippos, Sour Hippo Gummies, Sour Keys and Fizzy Colas.

The Company is now carbon neutral certified and working towards reducing its carbon footprint to net zero.

Healthy Hippo is an all-women team led by Ashley Paterson, an entrepreneur with extensive experience in healthy conscious vegan foods. Ashley was instrumental in creating vegan disruptor Big Mountain Foods – whose plant-based meals are distributed across the largest North American retailers.