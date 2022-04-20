New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Membrane Separation Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151464/?utm_source=GNW
Global Membrane Separation Technologies Market to Reach US$30.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Membrane separation technology has been in use across several industries for a long time in applications requiring separation of components from a gas or liquid medium. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by incessant growing demand for high quality products, stringent regulations, environmental concerns and exhausting natural resources across the world. The enactment of new laws and policies for ensuring the availability of clean drinking water for its citizens is expected to increase the demand for wastewater and water treatment processes across the globe, thus opening up new growth opportunities for membrane separation systems. Growth in the market would also be propelled by factors such as increasing regulations pertaining to safety of food and beverages and rising waste stream disposal concerns. Market for cross flow membrane is also fast catching pace amidst rising demand for water, increasing scope for ballast water treatment, minimal liquid discharge for hydraulic fracturing, along with new contaminants of concern such as endocrine disrupters. Demand for ultrafiltration membranes and reverse osmosis is also expected to advance more rapidly in coming years due to their ability to produce high- purity streams, produce potable water from seawater and brackish water, and effectively treat and reuse wastewater.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Membrane Separation Technologies estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Reverse Osmosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.7% CAGR to reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.2% share of the global Membrane Separation Technologies market. Reverse Osmosis is a widely used technique used in purification of water that uses significantly higher pressure than other forms of membrane filtrations. Technical advancements in the field of reverse osmosis have rendered RO the most sought after technique in the sea water desalination. Microfiltration membranes used for liquid separations is primarily driven by industry norms, enhanced consumer demand for pure water, US FDA and EPA regulations, cost reduction and replacement of traditional and outdated equipment. Apart from increased requirement of purified drinking water, economic equipment cost is also a prime factor responsible for the wide adoption of microfiltration.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7 Billion by 2026
The Membrane Separation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.39% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the US, a key worldwide, continues to see significant positive growth driven by the increasing need to adapt to new laws pertaining to water quality and facilitate the usage of seawater, brackish water as well as other inferior water resources. Developing regions are expected to witness robust growth, owing to large scale industrial developments and limited natural water resources.
Ultrafiltration Segment to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2026
Ultrafiltration and RO are among the most widely used advanced water recycling technologies and a growing number of industrial enterprises and municipal systems are relying on these technologies to streamline their wastewater recycling strategies. In the global Ultrafiltration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Global Membrane Separation Technologies Market to Reach US$30.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151464/?utm_source=GNW
