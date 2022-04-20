New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Membrane Separation Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151464/?utm_source=GNW

Global Membrane Separation Technologies Market to Reach US$30.9 Billion by the Year 2026



Membrane separation technology has been in use across several industries for a long time in applications requiring separation of components from a gas or liquid medium. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by incessant growing demand for high quality products, stringent regulations, environmental concerns and exhausting natural resources across the world. The enactment of new laws and policies for ensuring the availability of clean drinking water for its citizens is expected to increase the demand for wastewater and water treatment processes across the globe, thus opening up new growth opportunities for membrane separation systems. Growth in the market would also be propelled by factors such as increasing regulations pertaining to safety of food and beverages and rising waste stream disposal concerns. Market for cross flow membrane is also fast catching pace amidst rising demand for water, increasing scope for ballast water treatment, minimal liquid discharge for hydraulic fracturing, along with new contaminants of concern such as endocrine disrupters. Demand for ultrafiltration membranes and reverse osmosis is also expected to advance more rapidly in coming years due to their ability to produce high- purity streams, produce potable water from seawater and brackish water, and effectively treat and reuse wastewater.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Membrane Separation Technologies estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Reverse Osmosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.7% CAGR to reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.2% share of the global Membrane Separation Technologies market. Reverse Osmosis is a widely used technique used in purification of water that uses significantly higher pressure than other forms of membrane filtrations. Technical advancements in the field of reverse osmosis have rendered RO the most sought after technique in the sea water desalination. Microfiltration membranes used for liquid separations is primarily driven by industry norms, enhanced consumer demand for pure water, US FDA and EPA regulations, cost reduction and replacement of traditional and outdated equipment. Apart from increased requirement of purified drinking water, economic equipment cost is also a prime factor responsible for the wide adoption of microfiltration.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7 Billion by 2026



The Membrane Separation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.39% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the US, a key worldwide, continues to see significant positive growth driven by the increasing need to adapt to new laws pertaining to water quality and facilitate the usage of seawater, brackish water as well as other inferior water resources. Developing regions are expected to witness robust growth, owing to large scale industrial developments and limited natural water resources.



Ultrafiltration Segment to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2026



Ultrafiltration and RO are among the most widely used advanced water recycling technologies and a growing number of industrial enterprises and municipal systems are relying on these technologies to streamline their wastewater recycling strategies. In the global Ultrafiltration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 128 Featured) -

3M

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Culligan International Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hainan Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd.

Koch Separation Solutions

Kubota Corp.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Pall Corporation

Pentair plc

Pervatech BV

Pure Aqua, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Sulzer Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Veolia Environnement SA







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact On Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Arrival of COVID-19 Pandemic Plunges Water Sector into a Sea of

Challenges

Membrane-based Water & Air Filtration Emerges as Potential

Weapon amid COVID-19

Membrane Separation Technologies - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Membrane Separation Technologies: A Prelude

Comparison of Major Membrane Separation Technologies

A Peep into the History

Major Application Markets

Application of Membrane Processes by Select End-user Segments

Outlook

Select Key Market Drivers

Factors Hindering Growth

Developing Markets to Drive Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector Drives Growth Opportunities

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Pharmaceutical industry Opens Growth Avenues for Drug Discovery

and Waste Water Management

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and

Water for Injection

Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques

Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth

Global Ultrapure Water Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis

Benefits Demand for Membranes

Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse

Applications of Water Reuse

Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water

Reuse

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises

Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

World Market for Municipal Water Treatment Equipment by

Treatment Type (2020) : Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Desalination, Disinfection, Surface Water Treatment, and

Water Recycling

Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for

Efficient Filtration Technologies

Water-Guzzling Industrial Units and Increasing Emphasis on

Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Benefit Demand

Growing use of Membrane Separation Technologies for Desalination

Global Desalination Technology Market (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Contracted Capacity for Thermal and Membrane

Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy

Efficiency for Desalination

Hybrid Desalination Plants Widen Use

Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Drive the Market Ahead

Membrane Technologies in Food and Beverages Market

Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace

Innovations to Augment Features and Functionality of Membranes

Industry Witnesses Continuous Improvements in Graphene-Based

Membranes

Other New and Improved Membrane Filtration Technologies Come to

the Fore

Membrane Technology Moves towards High Performance & Enhanced

Green Score

Growing Opportunities for Upstream Ultrafiltration in RO Plants

Augurs Well

New Approaches to Overcome Fouling Set to Drive Broader Use of

Membrane Separation Technique for Water Treatment

Ultra-Stable Membrane Coatings for Fracking Wastewater Treatment

Nanoparticle-based Membranes to Encounter Bio-Fouling

3D Printing Gains Immense Attention for Creation of Green,

Energy-Efficient Membranes for Water Purification

Membrane Innovations to Address Separation & Purification

Challenges During mAb Production

Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth

Pervaporation Technologies Register Strong Growth

Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market

Microfiltration Market: Matured, Still Growing

Global Microfiltration Membranes Market (2021e): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by End-use Segment

Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns

Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water

Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth

World Nanofiltration Membranes Market (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by End-use Segment

Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum

Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with

Controlled Thickness

Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest

Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies

Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for

Water Treatment Technologies

Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region

Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)

Semiconductor Fabrication Made Easier with Advanced Membrane

Separation Solutions

Pandemic Curtails Membrane Consumption in Semiconductor

Applications

Macro Growth Drivers

Surging Population Spurs Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P



