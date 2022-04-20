New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Dyes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151463/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Textile Dyes Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2026



Textile dyes are designed for coloring textile materials comprising fabrics, yarns and fibers. The process employs dye solutions and dye pastes for dying and printing textiles. Textile dyes are also used for yarn dyeing and garment dyeing. Dye color and complexity play a major role in determining prices of dyes. Prices mainly depend on the type of fiber to be dyed, color, quality, and demand. Important trends driving the dyes market include preference for environment-friendly products, and the shift of production facilities from Europe and the US to Taiwan, India and China. The expanding population, implementation of favorable regulations, and expansion of the textile industry will present growth opportunities for the textile dyes market. Among the different types, a favorable market is projected for disperse dyes, due to their application in the thriving polyester fiber industry.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Textile Dyes estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Disperse, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reactive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $695.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026



The Textile Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$695.9 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Demand for textile dyes in the US is being influenced by the consumer preference for natural dyes. Though at present the industry is confronting challenging scenario due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic uncertainty, long term demand for textile dyes in Asia-Pacific will be propelled by increasing population, expansion of the manufacturing industry, adoption of advanced production technology and reduction in operational costs. Moreover, the region is anticipated to benefit from ongoing transition of manufacturing units from developed economies such as Europe and the US towards China, India, Indonesia and Taiwan along with growing demand for environment-friendly products.



Direct Segment to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026



Direct dyes are used on cotton, linen, rayon and various cellulose fibers. They are best suitable for items that require less fastness during washing. Direct dyes are also used as biological stains and pH indicators. In the global Direct segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$679.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$601.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 146 Featured) -

Anand International

Archroma

Atul Ltd.

Big Sunshine International

Colorant Limited

Day-Glo Color Corp.

DEV COLOURS

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

JAY Chemical Industries Private Limited

Kiri Industries Limited

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

S.A Robama

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

Vipul organics Ltd

Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151463/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit

Asian Textiles Industry Roiled by Serious Fallout of COVID-19

Crisis

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Decline in Textile Exports to USA,

EU, and Japan: YoY Change (%) in Export Volume for Select

Export Market (Jan-June 2020)

Reactive Dyes Market Witnesses Severe Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Textile Dyes: An Introduction

Natural Textile Dyes

Types of Natural Dyes

Common Natural Dye Materials

Extraction of Color Components from Natural Dye Source Materials

Synthetic Dyes

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Developing Economies to Spur Long-Term Market Growth

Demand & Supply Scenario

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Textile Dyes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Textile Industry Dynamics Set the Tone for Growth in Textile

Dyes Market

Fashion Plays a Key Role in Propelling Demand for Textile Dyes

Rising Environmental Concerns Lead to Changes in Product Mix

Eco-Friendly & High Efficiency Dyes Gather Momentum

Natural Dyes Score Over Synthetic Dyes

Key Challenges Confronting Natural Textile Dye Industry

Research Efforts Focus on Addressing Limitations of Natural Dyes

Market to Benefit from the Rising Prominence of Organic Textile

Dyes

Sulfur Dyes Market: Cotton Textile Industry to Influence Demand

Dynamics

Global Sulfur Dyes Market Breakdown by Application (in %) for

2020E

Shift from Conventional Printing to Digital Printing to Impact

Demand for Textile Dyes

Global Digital Textile Printing by Geographic Region (in US$

Million) for 2020 & 2027

Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Décor

Innovations in Ink Technology

Environment-Friendly Dyeing Auxiliaries Gain Significance

Rapid Growth of Functional Textiles to Boost Long-Term Growth

in Textile Dyes

Global Functional Apparel Market by Geographic Region (in US$

Million) for 2020 & 2027

Rising Demand for Home Furnishing Products to Boost Market Growth

Green Chemistry to Lead Innovation

Concerns Over Water Pollution Drive Focus onto New Technologies

Waterless Dyeing Technology Gains Focus

Digital Color Management a Better Way Compared to using

Physical Samples

Environmental Concerns Trigger Sustainable Textile Dyeing

Innovations in Right Direction

Non-Aqueous Dyeing for Cotton Textiles Comes into Spotlight

Biotechnology Emerges to Address Challenges Facing the Textile

Dyes Market

Technology Advancements in Textile Dyeing and Finishing Sectors

to Boost Market Growth

New Innovative Approaches to Dyeing

Chrome-free Trend Inspires Innovation in Dyes

Ultrasonic Technology Garners Attention in Dyeing Applications

Electrochemical Dyeing to Reduce Use of Chemicals

Potential for Plasma Technology in Textile Dyeing

Bacteria Hold Intriguing Prospects for Sustainable Production

of Textile Dyes

Researchers Develop Colored Cotton for Eliminating Use of

Harmful Dyes

Notable Advancements in Textile Dyeing Market: A Glance at

Select Developments

Innovations in Dyeing Machinery to Enable Effective Use of

Textile Dyes

Macro Factors Influencing Global Textiles Industry to Impact

Dynamics in the Textile Dyes Market

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Key Challenges Facing Textile Dyes Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disperse by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Disperse by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Disperse by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reactive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Reactive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Reactive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Direct by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Direct by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acid

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Acid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Acid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vat

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Vat by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Vat by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Basic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Basic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Basic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Dye Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Dye Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Dye Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cotton by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Cotton by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cotton by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Viscose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Viscose by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Viscose by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nylon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wool

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Wool by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Wool by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Fiber Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Fiber Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Fiber Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,

Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -

Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse, Reactive,

Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,

Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -

Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,

Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,

Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -

Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,

Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,

Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -

Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,

Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,

Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -

Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,

Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,

Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -

Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,

Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Despite COVID-19 Outbreak, China to Remain the Most Important

Textile Market

China Continues to be the Dominant Consumer of Textile Dyes

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,

Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -

Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,

Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,

Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -

Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,

Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Textile Dyes Market in Europe Takes a Hit Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,

Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -

Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,

Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,

Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -

Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,

Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,

Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -

Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,

Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,

Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -

Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,

Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,

Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -

Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,

Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,

Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber

Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and

Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,

Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,

Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -

Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,

Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,

Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -

Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,

Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 97: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic

and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: UK Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -

Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse, Reactive,

Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,

Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -

Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,

Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 103: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,

Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Spain Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -

Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,

Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,

Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Spain Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -

Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other

Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,

Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 109: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,

Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151463/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________