PURA Publishes 420 Holiday Shareholder Update On Latest Industrial Hemp Transition Developments

Dallas, Texas, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today published a shareholder update from CEO Brian Shibley. The update is included in its entirety below:

Dear Shareholders:

The closing of 2021, as reflected in our recently published 2021 annual report, completes our transition from a CBD beverage operation into a much more broadly focused industrial hemp company.

The industrial hemp market is an exponentially larger opportunity than our previous CBD beverage focus.

We have now completed our transition of the CBD beverage assets to our sister company, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), and maintained a royalty revenue stream opportunity to be generated from USMJ’s ongoing efforts with the CBD beverage asset.

More importantly, we have established the core components of our new industrial hemp business and expect to imminently establish revenue traction and begin rapidly building on that traction.

It would be nice to for us to enjoy the consummation of this transition from CBD beverage company to industrial hemp company in a more receptive market than what we are currently experiencing in the shadow of uncertainty resulting from inflationary concerns and the war in Ukraine.

I am optimistic the transition milestone will eventually be reflected in the share price once the prevailing cloud of uncertainty in the market lifts, and I am very confident it will lift. Growth opportunities clearly outweigh market hurdles in the long-term. It’s only a matter of time until the long-term prospects for growth become more compelling than the short-term hurdles.

In the meantime, we will continue to advance our industrial hemp plan and by the time optimism returns to the overall market, we are likely to have more milestones beyond our transition yet to be recognized.

PURA continues to develop three synergistic lines of revenue:

We are developing consultive revenue from our hemp education offering focused on helping clients integrate hemp into existing business offerings to improve overall profits. We are developing Co-Op revenue under our Farmersville Hemp Brand through partner hemp growers and processers selling under our brand. We are developing strategic investment revenue through equity participation in related businesses.

PURA is building its Farmersville Hemp Brand as a multi-industry disruptor that can improve many existing products and services and at the same time contribute notably to the 2050 sustainability objectives.

PURA has a variety of disruptive initiatives underway including projects in the construction, pharmaceutical, and cryptocurrency markets.

PURA has a key partnership in Asia in the works anticipated to substantially increase PURA’s resources behind its disruptive construction, pharmaceutical and cryptocurrency projects.

My update today is the beginning of a series of updates to come over the next two weeks addressing each of our key disruptive projects in detail.

The subsequent updates will be made in conjunction with PURA’s current partners including PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG), Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) and UC Asset LP, (OTCQX: UCASU).

The updates to follow will also include the latest developments in conjunction with PURA’s existing strategic investments in ALKM and Hydrobuilder.

The first follow-on update will be published this Friday. Until then, happy 420.

Sincerely,

Brian Shibley

CEO PURA

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.