Proactive news headlines including Forte Minerals, Western Magnesium, New Age Metals, Trust Stamp, Ayurcann Holdings and Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada

- Great Atlantic Resources discovers new gold bearing zone at its Keymet project in New Brunswick click here
- East Side Games Group mobile game Dragon Up coming to Netflix in May click here
- Forte Minerals unveils its exploration plans for Pucarini gold project in Puno, southern Peru click here
- Trust Stamp CEO to speak at Rutgers Law School FinTech and Blockchain Collaboratory click here
- Belmont completes five drill holes at Come By Chance project in southern British Columbia click here
- VR Resources gets drills turning on new magnetic anomalies at the Hecla-Kilmer copper-gold target click here
- BioLargo sees preliminary 1Q revenue jump by 60% thanks to ONM Environmental and its engineering division click here
- New Age Metals hits palladium mineralization in all four holes at Banshee zone on its River Valley project in Ontario click here
- Western Magnesium kicks off final engineering field inspections at its commercial pilot plant click here
- Nextleaf completes first shipment to Ontario as it provides an update on British Columbia market click here
- Ayurcann Holdings says it has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada effective April 19, 2022 click here
- Dalrada Corp strengthens its board of directors with the appointment of Nick Gordon click here
- Todos Medical launches web invitation for Long COVID clinical study and offers further patient case study click here
- Audacious to collaborate with the Black Institute Group on social equity initiatives in New York State click here
- Forward Water Technologies says it is a finalist in the MABC Mining Innovation Challenge: Reduce Water Use click here
- Fabled Copper reports up to 1.47% copper on the Ram Creek Copper Occurrence in British Columbia click here
- PyroGenesis targets new opportunities in tightening aluminum market click here
- Wishpond Technologies says its Winback business is performing better than expected click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada poised to advance its four cobalt projects after striking MoU with Far East-based battery group click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis announces opening of thirty-fifth cannabis retail store; launches Canada's first mobile cannabis store click here
- i-80 Gold says it continues to intersect high-grade gold in expansion drilling at Granite Creek click here
- Nextech AR launches metaverse builder app ARitize Maps click here
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions says named Best-in-Class solution by New York City's leading real estate trade association click here
- Xigem Technologies says Cylix Data subsidiary launches cloud-based SaaS business intelligence platform click here
- Vuzix receives follow-on order for waveguide-based head-worn display engines from major US defense contractor click here
