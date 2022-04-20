YES Prep Team Travels to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Recruit Bilingual Teachers

HOUSTON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives from the YES Prep Public Schools talent recruitment team will be in San Juan, Puerto Rico, April 28-30 to recruit bilingual teachers and other degreed professionals to fill teacher vacancies in Houston schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

Recruitment specialists will interview candidates and hold information sessions at the Embassy Suites Isla Verde in San Juan. YES Prep will host information sessions on April 28-30 at 6:00 pm. In-person interviews will take place on April 29-30 from 9:00 am-6:00 pm.

"We have such a great need for bilingual teachers, and Puerto Rico has so many qualified teachers and degreed professionals who are not only bilingual but also bicultural," said Tony Muñoz, Chief of Human Resources for YES Prep. "We are also recruiting from other countries, but Puerto Rico has always been a fantastic fit for us and the teachers who come to our district."

Muñoz said YES Prep expects to fill about 40 bilingual teacher vacancies for the 2022-2023 school year. The growth of bilingual language programs in the district, including the expansion of elementary schools and changes in local demographics, have increased the need for bilingual teachers to serve the needs of YES Prep's students.

"Who best to teach our children than Puerto Ricans who share a sensitivity of the Latino culture with the students and their families and also know what it takes to be part of the U.S. system and way of life," Muñoz said. "We already have a number of teachers and administrators from Puerto Rico working successfully in our schools."

As part of the district's "Every Opportunity Starts With a YES" recruitment campaign, recruitment specialists will provide information to potential candidates on the benefits of this career opportunity with YES Prep. In addition to salary and employment details, information shared will include the benefits of living in Houston, one of the nation's leading metropolitan areas with an affordable cost of living, a thriving arts community, major national companies, and a strong economy.

"There are so many great things happening in Houston, Texas, and at YES Prep," Muñoz said. "We have great community support, enthusiastic volunteers, and committed parents. We want to have great teachers and other degreed professionals from Puerto Rico come to Houston and be part of the team that is making our schools the best in the nation."

To ensure an interview appointment and to receive more information, job applicants are encouraged to contact YES Prep's Talent team by sending an e-mail to talent@yesprep.org prior to April 28, 2022.

Contact:

Jose Muñoz

(469) 223-6936

talent@yesprep.org



yesprep.org/puertorico

