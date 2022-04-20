Rome & Duddy Partner With Consequence for 'Good Times' CBD and Merch Line

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of 4/20, Rome and Duddy have teamed up with Consequence for the "Good Times" CBD and merch capsule.

Longtime friends Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome's and Duddy B of Dirty Heads have been collaborating on music and podcasts for years. While working on their new collaborative album over the last few months, they've also been doin' time with Consequence to create an exclusive line of CBD products branded after one of their own songs.

The centerpiece of this garden grove of CBD is "Good Times" flower, a Sativa-dominant strain with hints of tropical fruits like pineapples and mangoes that produces a relaxing yet uplifting sensation. As with all Consequence CBD products, this premium hemp flower is sustainably grown, certified organic, and purely processed to ensure the highest quality. Rome and Duddy's "Good Times" CBD flower is available in a 4-gram "eighth" collectible jar, a 4-gram or 8-gram mylar bag, and a 1-gram pre-roll (available in single or 3-pack).

The "Good Times" collection also includes trio of gummies, with each chewable, vegan treat featuring full-spectrum CBD infused with a different cannabinoid for 20mg to match the mood; plus, CBD roll-on balm and CBG tincture. Additional products, including cannabis items, will be rolled out in the future.

"Rome and I are thrilled to be teaming with our good friends over at Consequence to bring 'Good Times' to the masses," says Duddy B. "Together our teams have worked hard to make sure we're presenting the highest quality CBD products on the market. We can't wait for our fans to start enjoying all these incredible products."

"Consequence know what it's like to put one's all into creating a product to be proud of," says Consequence Media CEO Sajan Shiva. "Rome and Duddy B have proven they have a similar mindset. They were both deeply involved in making sure 'Good Times' features not only the highest quality products available, but products that deliver the right vibes. We're proud to be partnering with them on our latest collection of artist-branded CBD and merchandise."

All of the Rome & Duddy's "Good Times'' products are available for pre-order beginning today, 4/20. Visit RomeandDuddyCBD.com to order now.

Legal Disclaimer: Consult with your physician prior to use. Do not use if pregnant or nursing. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Consequence

Consequence (formerly known as Consequence of Sound) is an independent digital publication featuring news, editorials, and reviews, covering the worlds of music, movies, television, and more. Established in 2007, Consequence is visited by more than 6 million unique visitors monthly and ranks among the most visited and engaged digital pop culture publications. Consequence is partnering with musicians to create exclusive CBD product lines.

For more information, please contact info@consequence.net.

Related Images











Image 1: Rome and Duddy's "Good Times" CBD capsule





Rome and Duddy's "Good Times" CBD capsule









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment