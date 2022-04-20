HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages CIRCOR Int’l (CIR) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Admitted Accounting Irregularities & Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating the company’s admitted improper accounting and possible securities law violations.



In past years, CIRCOR repeatedly assured investors that its financial reporting and financial statements were prepared in accordance with GAAP.

But, on Feb. 6, 2020, CIRCOR announced its CFO resigned effective Mar. 2, 2020.

Then, on Mar. 2, 2020, CIRCOR announced it would not timely file its year end 2019 financial report, it had identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, and it was investigating accounting and reporting matters at one of its domestic business units that has been classified as discontinued operations.

Further, on Mar. 14, 2022, within months of the abrupt departures of the Company’s new CFO and its CEO, CIRCOR announced that it and its auditor “uncovered accounting irregularities in the financial statements with respect to the Company’s Pipeline Engineering business unit, which is a part of its Industrial reporting segment.” The Company said (1) the irregularities preliminarily appear to account for balance sheet and income statement entries in the range of $35 to $45 million of pre-tax income on a cumulative basis over a period of at least five years, and (2) it would restate its 2019 – 2021 financial statements.

Most recently, on Apr. 6, 2022, CIRCOR announced preliminary adjustments to 2021, 2020, and Q4 2020 revenues of $8.7 million, $6.2 million, and $2.2 million, respectively, that are related to Pipeline Engineering accounting irregularities.

These events have driven the price of CIRCOR shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether CIRCOR cooked its books to conceal the extent of its losses,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in CIRCOR and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CIRCOR should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CIR@hbsslaw.com.

