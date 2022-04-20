Arvig Network Growth Continues With Chicago Expansion

PERHAM, Minn., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig has established a network presence within a major Chicago data center, opening up the potential for other on-site service providers to offer their services in Minnesota via a direct connection to its fiber network.

Arvig’s co-location within the Equinix CH1 data center, located at 350 E. Cermak Rd., extends the Arvig network into a fifth state, and brings the company’s total data center presence to 27 facilities. The expansion strategically positions Arvig’s fiber network in the heart of a Midwest hub and one of the busiest financial centers in the world.

The Equinix data center is billed as the most interconnected building in the Midwest, housing servers and networking infrastructure used by more than 150 telecommunications carriers, managed service, IT and cloud providers, and some of the world’s largest content digital providers, including Google, Amazon Web Services and Facebook. The data center offers direct access to these enterprises, presenting an easy way to interconnect networks, share services, establish sales opportunities and enter new markets.

“The addition of the Equinix data center not only furthers the reach, redundancy and diversity of the Arvig network, but it presents an exciting opportunity for service providers and enterprises to establish a physical presence in Minnesota,” said Dave Shornack, Director of Business Development & Sales.

In addition to the new Chicago location, Arvig is now located in 23 data centers in Minnesota and one each in Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and Illinois.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides transport services, Ethernet, internet, television, telephone and more. Arvig maintains more than 14,500 miles of fiber throughout Minnesota. For more information, visit arvigbusiness.com.

