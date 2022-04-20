Growing Urbanization to Re-model the Future of Forestry Power Tool Accessories Market. The Revenue to Reach $968 Million by 2027-Arizton

Chicago, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, forestry power tool accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during 2022-2027. In 2021, more than 56% of the global population resided in urban areas, which is expected to grow in the coming years. In 2021, more than 4 billion people reside in cities worldwide. Hence, the growing pace of urbanization is expected to accelerate the demand for forestry power tool accessories in the global market.



The North American forestry power tool accessories market is expected to grow steadily with the surge in demand for housing units in countries such as the US and Canada. North America is the largest market for smart homes, which has increased the demand for forestry power tools used in logging activities. Thus, the surge in logging activities using forestry power tools will accelerate the demand for forestry power tool accessories in the regional market during the forecast period.

The European forestry equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% owing to the adoption of new engine requirements. Also, the rise in government investments in the building of public infrastructure is expected to drive the demand for forestry equipment in Europe.

Forestry Power Tool Accessories Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $968 Million CAGR 5% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America MARKET SEGMENTS Product (Saw Chains, Guide Bars, Trimmer Lines, Brush Cutter Blades, Harvester Chains, and Spark Plugs) GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, China, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of MEA

Increasing Commercial Construction Boosting Market Opportunities

The commercial construction market witnessed considerable growth in 2020. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 started to take its toll on economies worldwide. Commercial building forecasts were gloomier until late 2020 due to the mass shutdown of operations and the popular trend of remote work. However, the rising demand for commercial construction in countries such as China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, is due to the growing need for infrastructure development to improve the economic environment. Thus, the surge in infrastructure development projects worldwide is expected to accelerate the demand for forestry power tool accessories during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

In 2021, the global urban population was recorded at 4.46 billion, which is expected to exceed 6.6 billion by 2050, with 2.22 billion people moving to urban cities. The growing pace of urbanization is projected to accelerate the demand for forestry power tool accessories.

The US residential sector supports the demand for forestry power tool accessories across North America. Factors such as government stimulus, high household incomes, and increasing demand for home improvement led to the expansion of the residential construction sector across the country.

The growing population has increased the demand for residential spaces and furniture, which has increased the dependency on wood and lumber, driving the forestry power tool accessories market during the forecast period.

The saw chains market is likely to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 6.27%, followed by trimmer lines, growing at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global forestry power tool accessories market on a large scale. The fall in demand for accessories is due to the closure of most retail spaces and a halt in various commercial and residential constructional activities.



Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 9 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product

Saw Chains

Guide Bars

Trimmer Lines

Brush Cutter Blades

Harvester Chains

Spark Plugs

Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK Italy France Spain Sweden Poland Netherlands Denmark Norway Finland

APAC China Japan Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA





Strategies Adopted by the Players in the Forestry Power tools Accessories Market

The forestry power tools accessories market is moderately fragmented, with many domestic and international players. The competition among the players is intense. Customers expect continuous innovation and upgrades in a rapidly changing technological environment, which could be disadvantageous to vendors. To maintain a strong market position, vendors are being forced to change and refine their unique value propositions. Many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in fast-developing countries such as APAC and Latin America to gain more market share. Arizton believes that international players would grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the upcoming years.

Key Vendors

Husqvarna

MTD Products

STIGA S.P.A

STIHL

Oregon



Other Prominent Vendors

Bahco

Cannon Bar Works

Einhell

Iggesund

GB Forestry

Kärcher

Whites Forestry

WORX

Zomax



