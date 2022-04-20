ECPI University To Award Over $55,000 in Nursing Scholarships During National Nurses’ Week

Virginia Beach, VA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Nurses Week (May 6-12), ECPI University will award over $55,000 in scholarships across its 14 nursing campuses in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas and online. Each scholarship is worth $2,000, and each campus will have two scholarship recipients.

The contest – located at www.ecpi.edu/heart– is open to aspiring nurses, current ECPI nursing students, and nurses working in their field and looking to earn an advanced degree. To enter, applicants must answer “How is Nursing a Work of Heart?”, submit a photo to be used for Facebook voting, and select which campus (and degree program) they plan to attend. Entries will be accepted now through May 1 .

A scholarship team will narrow entries down to five finalists per campus, with finalists’ essays and photos then posted on ECPI University’s Facebook page for public voting during National Nurses Week (May 6-12). Scholarship winners will be announced on May 12 during a special “Thank You” event for ECPI nursing students, faculty and graduates, held on all 14 nursing campuses.

“ECPI University provides hands-on instruction for students working towards their LPN, RN, BSN and MSN, employs educators training the next generation of nurses and partners with healthcare employers in need of our graduates. We have a deep level of respect for the nursing field and our place in it,” says ECPI University COO, Barbara Larar. “After two years of pandemic education and care, we wanted to find a way to say thank you. We hope these scholarships encourage potential or current nurses in the pursuit of their passion, or can assist nurses already in the field who want to further their education.”

This scholarship contest is the first of its kind for ECPI University. For more information, contact Jessica Davenport at 757-773-8585.

About ECPI University

Founded in 1966, ECPI University is a private university with 17 locations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas and online. ECPI is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Questions about the accreditation of ECPI may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org). The university has programs in technology, nursing, health science, business, criminal justice, and culinary arts. Program availability varies by campus. For more information, visit www.ecpi.edu.

