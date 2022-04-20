DC Movers Notes Increase in Long Distance Moves Out of the Washington DC Area as Cost of Living in the City Continues to Rise

North Bethesda, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bethesda, Maryland -

Treasure Moving Company, a moving company based in Rockville, MD, wants to inform everyone that they have been seeing a rise in long distance moves out the Washington DC area of the rising cost of living in the capital city. The average rent in DC is 153 percent higher than the national average. Thus, more and more people have been moving out for more affordable options. Meanwhile, this Washington DC movers company is ready to provide the services of the best movers and packers in Washington DC , allowing for a stress-free moving experience.

Fedor Kozlov, President and CEO of Treasure Moving Company, says, “A successful local moving experience requires good planning. Get started by requesting a free quote today and let Treasure Moving Company treat all your fragile and precious items as if they were our own. Let us create a stress-free local moving experience for you. We at Treasure Moving Company understand that moving can be tremendously stressful, especially if you have no equipment or manpower. With our full packing services for the local area we are able to take care of everything.”

Their professional movers fully understand that moving is one the most stressful things that people can experience in their life. The moving process requires packing various items and valuables, transporting theme, and then unpacking the various belongings. It is essential to make sure that such belongings do not get damaged or lost during the process. The service areas of Treasure Moving Company include not just Washington DC but also: Columbia, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Olney, Bethesda, Darnestown, Chevy Chase, and Potomac.

There are a number of factors that make Treasure Moving Company stand out among the other movers. These include: same day moving service in Rockville; their professional and experienced crews; willingness to accept any moving requirement, whether big or small; and honest and upfront pricing.

Meanwhile, those who have tried their services have mostly positive things to say about their experience with Treasure Moving Company. People can find them on Yelp and note that they have almost 150 reviews on that review site. In one of their recent reviews, Trenton C. gave them a five star rating and said, “Just finished a move with Treasure and they're some of the kindest, most knowledgeable movers we've ever worked with. We used their packing and moving services. They sent 6 guys to pack our completely unpacked 2BR/2.5 bathroom/basement townhome and they were done before sundown. Move in to the new place was seamless the next day. 10/10, would recommend. Thanks, Treasure.”

In another recent review, Susan B. also gave them five stars and said, “We used Treasure Moving in autumn 2021 to move from a retirement community to an apartment in a high-rise. We split the move so that furniture went first. Then about two weeks later, they moved the boxes and miscellaneous stuff. (This splitting was done to accommodate some of our personal needs.) We had two different crews and both crews were great. They were easy to work with, attentive to the care of our belongings, and very reasonably priced. And the woman answering the phone in the office was just plain superb. We will definitely call them for our next move, though we hope that is several years in the future.”

Treasure Moving Company is a fully insured and licensed commercial moving company based in Rockville, Maryland, with professional movers who offers their services to the Washington DC metropolitan area. With over 20 years of experience in the moving industry, their services have earned an excellent reputation due to their reliable, experienced, and skilled team of movers and packers, including their willingness to go the extra mile whenever the situation calls for it. Their services include: residential moving, long distance moving, commercial moving, packing services, piano moving and small job moves.

They are open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, from Monday to Sunday.

