Bumble Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022 following the close of market on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.



To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll-free (833) 362-0206 or international (914) 987-7675, access code 7176236, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center. Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

