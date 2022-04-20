The Avista Foundation provides $185,850 to non-profit agencies in the first quarter of 2022

Donations benefit community organizations across four states

SPOKANE, Wash., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation announced its first quarter grants today, awarding $185,850 to 31 non-profit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana.

“We’re pleased the Avista Foundation can continue to invest in community organizations that make such a difference in people’s lives,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. “Supporting these grant recipients is impactful to them and those they serve.”

In 2021, Avista and the Avista Foundation together donated more than $2.6 million to organizations that help people in need.

First quarter grant recipients include organizations that support healthcare, nutrition and housing for limited income populations, and those who aid people with disabilities:

Providence Inland Northwest FoundationWashington
Idaho
Montana		$50,000
College Success FoundationWashington$30,000
Pullman Regional Hospital FoundationWashington$10,000
Tri-State Hospital FoundationWashington$10,000
Inland Northwest Farmers Market AssociationWashington$7,500
La Clinica Del ValleOregon$7,500
Rogue Valley District Council / St Vincent de PaulOregon$7,500
APIC SpokaneWashington$5,000
Community-Minded EnterprisesWashington$5,000
10 Spokane Low Income Housing ConsortiumWashington$5,000
11 YWCA SpokaneWashington$5,000
12 Hispanic Business Professional Association FoundationWashington$3,500
13 Teen & Kid Closet aka Teen ClosetWashington$3,500
14 The Light House For the BlindWashington$3,500
15 Providence Northeast Washington Hunger CoalitionWashington$3,000
16Safe Passage (previously North Idaho Violence Prevention Center)Idaho$3,000
17Volunteers of America Eastern Washington and North IdahoWashington
Idaho		$2,600
18Happy Horizons ChildcareIdaho$2,500
19Idaho Foodbank WarehouseIdaho$2,500
20Roseburg Senior CenterOregon$2,500
21St. Vincent de Paul Moscow ConferenceIdaho$2,500
22Matt’s Place FoundationIdaho$2,000
23Northwest Children’s HomeIdaho$2,000
24Office Moms and Dads aka FosterfulIdaho$2,000
25Women & Children’s Free RestaurantWashington$2,000
26Greater Spokane County Meals on WheelsWashington$1,500
27Chewelah Faith ResourcesWashington$1,000
28Food for Our ChildrenIdaho$1,000
29Sandpoint Area Seniors Inc.Idaho$1,000
30Valley Community Center in ClarkstonWashington$1,000
31The Willow Center in LewistonIdaho$750

Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $13 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 403,000 customers and natural gas to 369,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million.  Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

