The Avista Foundation provides $185,850 to non-profit agencies in the first quarter of 2022

SPOKANE, Wash., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation announced its first quarter grants today, awarding $185,850 to 31 non-profit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana.



“We’re pleased the Avista Foundation can continue to invest in community organizations that make such a difference in people’s lives,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. “Supporting these grant recipients is impactful to them and those they serve.”

In 2021, Avista and the Avista Foundation together donated more than $2.6 million to organizations that help people in need.

First quarter grant recipients include organizations that support healthcare, nutrition and housing for limited income populations, and those who aid people with disabilities:

1 Providence Inland Northwest Foundation Washington

Idaho

Montana $50,000 2 College Success Foundation Washington $30,000 3 Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Washington $10,000 4 Tri-State Hospital Foundation Washington $10,000 5 Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association Washington $7,500 6 La Clinica Del Valle Oregon $7,500 7 Rogue Valley District Council / St Vincent de Paul Oregon $7,500 8 APIC Spokane Washington $5,000 9 Community-Minded Enterprises Washington $5,000 10 Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium Washington $5,000 11 YWCA Spokane Washington $5,000 12 Hispanic Business Professional Association Foundation Washington $3,500 13 Teen & Kid Closet aka Teen Closet Washington $3,500 14 The Light House For the Blind Washington $3,500 15 Providence Northeast Washington Hunger Coalition Washington $3,000 16 Safe Passage (previously North Idaho Violence Prevention Center) Idaho $3,000 17 Volunteers of America Eastern Washington and North Idaho Washington

Idaho $2,600 18 Happy Horizons Childcare Idaho $2,500 19 Idaho Foodbank Warehouse Idaho $2,500 20 Roseburg Senior Center Oregon $2,500 21 St. Vincent de Paul Moscow Conference Idaho $2,500 22 Matt’s Place Foundation Idaho $2,000 23 Northwest Children’s Home Idaho $2,000 24 Office Moms and Dads aka Fosterful Idaho $2,000 25 Women & Children’s Free Restaurant Washington $2,000 26 Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels Washington $1,500 27 Chewelah Faith Resources Washington $1,000 28 Food for Our Children Idaho $1,000 29 Sandpoint Area Seniors Inc. Idaho $1,000 30 Valley Community Center in Clarkston Washington $1,000 31 The Willow Center in Lewiston Idaho $750

Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $13 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 403,000 customers and natural gas to 369,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp . (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com .

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.



To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com

Contact:

Avista 24/7 Media Access: (509) 495-4174