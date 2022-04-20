The Avista Foundation provides $185,850 to non-profit agencies in the first quarter of 2022

SPOKANE, Wash., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation announced its first quarter grants today, awarding $185,850 to 31 non-profit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana.
“We’re pleased the Avista Foundation can continue to invest in community organizations that make such a difference in people’s lives,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. “Supporting these grant recipients is impactful to them and those they serve.”
In 2021, Avista and the Avista Foundation together donated more than $2.6 million to organizations that help people in need.
First quarter grant recipients include organizations that support healthcare, nutrition and housing for limited income populations, and those who aid people with disabilities:
|1
|Providence Inland Northwest Foundation
|Washington
Idaho
Montana
|$50,000
|2
|College Success Foundation
|Washington
|$30,000
|3
|Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation
|Washington
|$10,000
|4
|Tri-State Hospital Foundation
|Washington
|$10,000
|5
|Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association
|Washington
|$7,500
|6
|La Clinica Del Valle
|Oregon
|$7,500
|7
|Rogue Valley District Council / St Vincent de Paul
|Oregon
|$7,500
|8
|APIC Spokane
|Washington
|$5,000
|9
|Community-Minded Enterprises
|Washington
|$5,000
|10
|Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium
|Washington
|$5,000
|11
|YWCA Spokane
|Washington
|$5,000
|12
|Hispanic Business Professional Association Foundation
|Washington
|$3,500
|13
|Teen & Kid Closet aka Teen Closet
|Washington
|$3,500
|14
|The Light House For the Blind
|Washington
|$3,500
|15
|Providence Northeast Washington Hunger Coalition
|Washington
|$3,000
|16
|Safe Passage (previously North Idaho Violence Prevention Center)
|Idaho
|$3,000
|17
|Volunteers of America Eastern Washington and North Idaho
|Washington
Idaho
|$2,600
|18
|Happy Horizons Childcare
|Idaho
|$2,500
|19
|Idaho Foodbank Warehouse
|Idaho
|$2,500
|20
|Roseburg Senior Center
|Oregon
|$2,500
|21
|St. Vincent de Paul Moscow Conference
|Idaho
|$2,500
|22
|Matt’s Place Foundation
|Idaho
|$2,000
|23
|Northwest Children’s Home
|Idaho
|$2,000
|24
|Office Moms and Dads aka Fosterful
|Idaho
|$2,000
|25
|Women & Children’s Free Restaurant
|Washington
|$2,000
|26
|Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels
|Washington
|$1,500
|27
|Chewelah Faith Resources
|Washington
|$1,000
|28
|Food for Our Children
|Idaho
|$1,000
|29
|Sandpoint Area Seniors Inc.
|Idaho
|$1,000
|30
|Valley Community Center in Clarkston
|Washington
|$1,000
|31
|The Willow Center in Lewiston
|Idaho
|$750
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $13 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.
